Luxury meets limitless excitement…

If you’re not making a sweet travel escape over the summer, perk up your whole family’s mood with a ‘suite escape’ in Abu Dhabi, instead.

The beachfront five-star hotel, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has launched an offer where two adults checking into their suite this summer will get a two-day access pass to the exhilarating theme parks on Yas Island.

Have little ones under the age of 11? Remember, Yas Island’s theme parks is allowing all kids to go free over the summer. This means a family of four will gain access to the theme park with absolutely zero dirhams spent.

The Grand Adventure Getaway package is available until September 30 and prices start from Dhs1,000++.

The offer includes breakfast – much needed to fuel you up for the super fun day ahead, plus early check-in from 12pm and late check-out until 5pm.

You have three of the best theme parks to pick from: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The two-day pass will grant you unlimited access to some heart-pounding rides including the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Back at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Guests can enjoy the many amenities and facilities on offer. Unwind at the private beach, take a refreshing dip in the pool, or indulge in flavours from around the world at the hotel’s restaurants. Once the energy levels have run down, you can retreat back to your suite for some much-needed shut-eye.

Want to make a booking? Call the hotel on 02 654 3333 or send an email to babalbahr.reservations@fairmont.com. Book at least three days in advance.

For more information about the Grand Adventure Getaway deal. head here.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Grand Adventure Getaway prices start from Dhs1,000++, deal avail until Sept 30, Tel: (0)2 654 3333. fairmont.com/abu-dhabi

Images: Supplied