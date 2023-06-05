It’s getting hot in here…

I think we can all agree, that winter was pretty kind to us this year… but that could only mean one thing – the summer will be a scorcher.

Every year, there comes a time when UAE temperatures even touch the boiling 50-degree centigrade mark. And, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that dreaded time is fast approaching, maybe as soon as this week…

Here’s a tweet issued by The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) with the weather forecast for this week.

According to the NCM, temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah will reach as high as 44°C on Tuesday, June 6. Al Ain will continue to face high temperatures throughout the week oscillating between 43°C and 44°C.

Fujairah’s hottest day this week is slated to fall on Friday reaching 45°C.

According to The National, Sila in the western region of Abu Dhabi will face peak temperatures of 48°C on Thursday, June 8. Phew…

The NCM also estimated temperature for June will average around 34.5°C while humidity levels will average around 70 per cent.

So, what is the hottest UAE temperature ever recorded?

The official record for the UAE’s highest ever temp was July 2002 – an eye-sweating 52.1ºC (125.78ºF). And remember, these are recorded in the shade, by specialist calibrated equipment, so the Insta Story screenshots of your car’s thermometer don’t count.

The NCM has collected data at a weather station near Dubai International Airport for 44 years, from 1977 to 2021.

And the findings? Well, almost all of the temperature indicators peak in August, meaning overall that is the hottest month in Dubai.

Time to recharge those portable fans and get serious about sunscreen!

Images: Getty Images