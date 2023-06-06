A great way to go green…

It’s World Environment Day this Saturday, June 10, 2023 and to mark the occasion, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem are teaming up to offer up free bike ride services to the public.

The service will be available at 186 docking stations across Dubai for an unlimited number of trips. The only catch? A single trip can’t exceed 45 minutes.

The initiative fulfils the directives of the government to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and part of RTA’s community-centric initiatives to help combat environmental issues.

So, how do you avail of the free ride this weekend?

It’s easy, all you need is the Careem app. On the day, look under ‘All Services’ on the home screen, and select ‘Bike’ under ‘Go’.

Choose the ‘One Day’ pass and you will be able to avail of the free ride using the code ‘FREE’ which will give you 24-hour access. Do note, you will be required to fill in your credit card details but you won’t be charged – but don’t forget to enter the code!

Careem has encouraged residents and tourists to avail of the free bike rides on the day to not only help support sustainability but to have fun and explore the city. RTA also states that the initiative will encourage the community to be healthier while educating them to use flexible mobility means during leisure and exercise periods.

According to a stat released by RTA, since its launch in February 2020, Careem Bike ‘has displaced over 2.5 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 713 cars emitting CO2 throughout the year.’

You will be able to find Careem bikes all around Dubai including City Walk, Business Bay, Dubai Media City, Karama, Al Mankhool and Kite Beach.

Don’t have the app? You can download it via the Apple Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.

