Hospitality big guns EatX are set to launch The Guild later this month…

DIFC has firmly cemented its foodie status in Dubai, as the destination du jour of some of the city’s top restaurants. But a new arrival coming later this month, The Guild, promises to be unlike anything else we’ve seen in Dubai.

Located in ICD Brookfield, where you’ll also find cosy cafe Lulu & The Beanstalk and fine French restaurant Josette, The Guild is set over a sprawling 20,000 square feet. Described by EatX founder Tom Arnel as “the destination for discerning diners in the region,” The Guild is cleverly divided into four distinct spaces. Each space provides a stunning backdrop for a different occasion, from casual coffees to late night soirees, and all are designed to offer epicurean delights EatX is known and loved for.

Opening first this July will be The Nurseries, a refined space for daytime dining and evening drinks. Drawing inspiration from the bustling streets of Soho, rich textures and colours create a space that will serve as a chic daytime destination for freshly baked pastries and proper coffees. In the surrounds of hundreds of plants, as day turns to night guests will be able to enjoy an impressive array of drinks either in the main Nurseries, a private Champagne room, or in The Potting Shed; a glasshouse-style hideaway with space for up to 40.

For a more extensive dining experience, guests will want to book either The Rockpool or The Salon, both opening as The Guild’s second act. The Rockpool, as the name may suggest, prides itself on a menu of show-stopping seafood, which guests can handpick from live seafood tanks. The tables are arranged around an oyster shucking station and a rockpool, where sea urchin and Atlantic lobster will be housed. An adjoining bar will serve as an alluring spot for pre- or post-dinner drinks, while the intimate private dining room will serve as a superb spot for get-togethers of up to 16.

The main restaurant at the heart of The Guild is The Salon, an ornate dining hall designed to transport you to a bustling brasserie in London or New York. At the open plan kitchen, culinary masters will whip up a menu that puts wood fire and charcoal cooking centre stage.

Later in the year, the final piece of The Guild puzzle, The Aviary, will open. The kind of spot designed for those in the know, it’s set to become a haute hangout for late night revelry, with glittering chandeliers, a grand piano and a dedicated whiskey and cigar alcove.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening July 2023. icdbrookfieldplace.com