New year, new season…

It’s official. The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is back for another exciting 2023-2024 season.

Last year, almost 2,200 participants took to the streets of Dubai and this year’s edition could see even more participants.

Don’t want to miss out on your spot in the platoon? Registrations are now open for the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 here. It is priced at Dhs535 which includes benefits like exclusive prizes, race packs, a leaderboard ranking, series leader jerseys, priority parking, and a finisher medal.

What is the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 Competition?

The complete set of races of the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 comprises of four build-up races on the tracks of Al Qudra and one mega race at the end. The races are spread out over several months and give the participating cyclists the chance to train, build endurance and prepare themselves for the 92-km finale, confirmed for Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The first of the BIG 5 is paced at 35km, with the following races gradually increasing in distance. It will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The second race will be 45km long and will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The third race will be 65km long and held on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, the fourth and final ride – an 85km long stretch – will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The series of races will serve as a qualifier for the international UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship for the third year in a row. The top 20 per cent of participants from each age category will come together to compete in the finals in Aalborg, Demark in September 2024.

What else can you look forward to?

Love teamwork? There’s now a new Teams category so you can grab some friends and take up the challenge together.

You can round up a squad of six, but make sure you like keeping them around, because the registered teams will be set for the whole season.

Teams can be mixed genders, but riders must be at least 16 years old to be eligible for participation. The winning team with the least cumulative time across all five races will be crowned at the awards ceremony.

For family fun, the Junior Rides and the TotalEnergies Outride are also back by popular demand. Both races will take place during the finale weekend in February. The Junior Ride will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024 but the date of the TotalEnergies Outride is still to be confirmed.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge/ Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 Competition, across various dates from Oct 1, Dhs535 for registration fee, cyclechallenge.ae

Images: Supplied