Great spots to avoid the sun…

The summer season in Dubai is well on its way which means it’s time to start making a list of indoor activities in Dubai to enjoy. Here’s a handy list of things to do from escape rooms to boardgame cafes, bowling, and much more.

Here are 37 great indoor activities in Dubai to try this summer.

Have fun at Dubai’s new indoor theme park

Dubai’s newest indoor active game park has opened its doors at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira. With more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, the venue makes for a perfect destination for kids and adults alike. There are VR adventures that take you on a 360-degree shooting spree, a ninja warrior course, a dynamic free gaming area offering pool football, a bowling alley, and an indoor roller glider. Read more here.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, Dhs 35 for 2 experiences, Dhs65 for 3 experiences, Dhs100 for 6 experiences. @glitcharabia

Wear the kids out at Neon Galaxy

A new indoor playworld has opened at Dubai Parks and Resorts. The neon space-themed play area is a multi-level indoor adventure park perfect for children and young teens. Expect ninja courses, rope climbing, a ball pit, and a wipe-out challenge. The space is fun and stimulating and will cost you just Dhs85 or Dhs125 for a full-day pass. There’s even an indoor cafe where families can sit back and relax.

Neon Galaxy, Dubai Parks and Resorts, open daily Sun to Thurs 11am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 11am to 9pm. dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/neongalaxy

Play football with your mates

The newly-opened Precision Football, located in Ibn Battuta, is a facility packed with UEFA-qualified coaches, indoor and outdoor smart pitches, tech-driven training zones, a restaurant, padel courts, and more. Led by former Brighton & Hove Albion professional player and UEFA coach, Sonny Cobbs, Precision Football aims to develop the skills of players in the region and inspire the next generation. From events and birthday parties to one-to-one coaching and pitch rental, the space is a great place to have fun, exercise, and hone your ball skills.

Precision Football, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai. Tel:(0)588206756. precisionfootball.com

Get wild and messy at this fun art studio

Located in Al Quoz, Wild Paint House has transformed an industrial warehouse into a home for creativity, where budding artists can graffiti the walls, unleash their creativity on a spinning blank canvas or make a UV masterpiece. There are six activities to get involved in: splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. Prices start from Dhs160, with the experiences available to book individually, or group together for an afternoon of artistic exploration. All are designed as fun-filled, expressive ways to play with paint.

Wild Paint Studio, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, 2pm to 8pm Weds to Fri, 10am to 10pm Sat and Sun, prices from Dhs160. Tel: (0)56 145 9689, wildpainthouse.com

Brave a terrifying escape room

Deep Dark Dubai is an escape room for those horror-movie fans and is a neat spot if you want to scare yourself silly. There are live actors and it all takes place in a pitch-dark villa (gulp). You can pick from ‘Paranormal’ or ‘The Sinner’ and take up to a group of 10 friends.

Deep Dark Dubai, Al Meydan Street, KML Business Center, Villa 7, Dubai, prices vary, Tel: (0)55 954 9282. @deepdarkuae

Keep the little kids entertained at Fun City

Fun City Dubai is the perfect place to let the little ones blow off some steam. The indoor amusement venue is filled with colourful play areas, ball pits, exciting activities, rides, video games, and more. In other words: It’s almost impossible for the little ones to get bored. This summer, your kids can play all day all month at the play area for just Dhs135. Read more here.

Fun City Dubai, Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall, Motor City, Century Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, or Arabian Center. Dhs135 per month for a limited time only. funcity.ae

Try your hand at glow-in-the-dark mini golf



Love a game of mini-golf? We do too. But you’ve never seen a course quite like this before. 3D Blacklight Minigolf is a mini-golf experience set in the dark, illuminated by neon black lighting and 3D effects that completely cover the walls and floor of the indoor course. Expect some epic visuals, from orange-hued desert scenes to the vibrant world beneath the sea.

Unit P24, Bahar Plaza Level, JBR, Dhs110 per adult, Dhs90 per child aged 5 to 12. Tel: (0)4 565 7621. 3d-blacklight-minigolf.ae

Skate around

If you don’t mind a chilly atmosphere, this is another cool indoor activity in Dubai to try. At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (well, try to) with their daily sessions for all levels. Private lessons are also available if you want to upgrade your skill.

Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs90. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com

Take a dive at Deep Dive Dubai

Not exactly an indoor activity that will leave you dry but Deep Dive Dubai is a cool record-breaking indoor attraction in Dubai you have to try. It’s the world’s deepest pool measuring 60.02 metres deep. That’s the equivalent of 11 giraffes. So, what do you do inside? Well, you can explore a whole sunken city with graffitied alleyways, an apartment, a library, board games, an arcade zone and even a fancy car all available for aquatic perusal. It is open to those 10 years and above, and there’s no maximum age limit. Have more questions? Have any questions? You may find your answers here. Prices start from Dhs400.

Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, Tue to Sun 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 501 9444. deepdivedubai.com

Face your fears at The Storm Coaster

The Storm Coaster is a thrilling, first-of-its-kind indoor coaster combining a vertical drop and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly named coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. What’s storm chasing? Well, it’s the pursuit of any severe weather phenomenon such as hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms, etc. Daredevils will be lifted high above the Dubai skyline and then will be plunged into the heart of an epic mega-storm using real-world footage with cinematic special effects. Do note, riders need to be at least 130cm in height to hop onboard.

Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate. @dubaihillsmall

Be a big kid with bowling, arcade games and more

Love arcades? Brass Monkey is one of those indoor activities in Dubai you have to try with mates. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games while upstairs there are billiard tables, and a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Sorry, little ones, this spot is only for the big kids above the age of 21.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial

Get snap-happy at this 3D selfie museum

Get snap-happy at Dubai’s largest 3D trick art museum. There are tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. Go with phone batteries fully charged as these snaps will be a star on your ‘Gram. Purchase tickets here.

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai, Behind Mashreq Bank, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, open daily 10am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)50 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

See a stunning water show

Okay, we know you want to avoid the water, but La Perle is a must-see show for theatre and stunt show fans. The 90-minute show has been conceptualised by Franco Dragone, who is behind huge world-renowned productions like Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. During the performance, acrobats and athletes dive from 25 metres into the changeable aqua stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water and fly around the theatre at 15 kilometres per hour. UAE residents, you can get a 20 per cent discount by booking here.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, 6.30pm or 9.30pm daily, Tel: (0)4 437 0123. laperle.com

Get your thrills at Motiongate

Located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate Dubai is the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Inside, you’ll find spots to get plenty of thrills but if you’re feeling the need for speed, try the two world-first, record-breaking roller coasters – inspired by two of Lionsgate’s global hits – John Wick and Now You See Me. Visiting over the summer? If you have little ones under the age of 12, they can enter for free with one paying adult.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (800) 262 9464. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Unleash the little ones at OliOli

Popular experiential children’s museum OliOli is a great place for little ones to be. Factual and fun, OliOli is an interactive museum with eight galleries for little ones to get stuck into. Each gallery is themed on a different subject such as ‘forts and dens’ and ‘future park’. Over the summer break, OliOli is welcoming children aged four to 10 years old to the summer blast morning camp from 9.30am to 1.30pm. Little ones will learn something new with a different theme each week from dinosaurs to solar systems, woodwork to messy science. See the full program here: olioli.ae

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tel:(0)47027300. olioli.ae

Relieve stress in a Smash Room

Feeling a bit stressed out? One of our favourite indoor activities in Dubai includes a visit to The Smash Room where you can smash out all of your frustrations in a safe space. The room is filled with old furniture, TVs, laptops, and mannequins, and you get to choose your weapon and show those objects who’s boss. Packages start from Dhs69. Book here.

The Smash Room, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz Industrial 4, prices start from Dhs69. Tel: (0)58 198 2323. thesmashroom.com

Check out a virtual reality theme park

Another great activity for the warmer months is Play Dxb (originally called VR Park), the virtual reality attraction at The Dubai Mall. The park contains a number of experiences with different thrill levels. You can ‘dune bash’ in the desert, soar high in a classic swing ride, see what is it like to be propelled down the side of the Burj Khalifa and much more.

Play Dxb, Level 2, The Dubai Mall, 10am to 12midnight daily, from Dhs100. vrparkdubai.com

Burn some serious energy off at Sky Zone

This activity park at Ibn Battuta Mall has everything you could need to blow off steam without being outdoors. With a Wipe Out zone, warrior courses, zip line, climbing wall, dodgeball court, trampoline park, toddler zone and giant warped walls, this 35,000 square-foot centre is a cool place to be.

Sky Zone, Persia Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs99. Tel: (800) 759 9663. skyzone.ae

Learn to ski or perfect your technique at this new dry slope

Booked that ski holiday but just missing one vital ingredient – knowing how to actually ski? Infinite Ski is the first-of-its-kind dry-ski slope in the UAE, based in Al Quoz where you can learn to do just that. You’ll ski or snowboard on a revolving belt, which simulates a real ski slope and you can adjust the gradient as you go. It’s perfect for those learning the ropes or for perfecting your existing snow skills. It’s priced at Dhs110 for a single session.

Infinite Ski, 26th Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Tel: (0)4 235 3408. @infinite_ski

Step into a rainforest at The Green Planet

It’s hard not to be impressed by nature in this indoor tropical rainforest that’s home to over 3,000 plants and animals. Experiences include encounters with a sloth, an anteater, an armadillo and birds and more. The whole family will love it…

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm, online prices start from Dhs140 and at the gate Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Step under the sea with Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species, the Dubai Aquarium is a popular spot among residents and tourists alike. Over 400 sharks and rays live in the 10 million litre tank, including Sand Tiger Sharks, Giant Groupers, and a host of other marine species. Visitors have the chance to get up, close and personal with the creatures including feeding them and swimming with them. Book here.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

Get nostlgic at RollDXB

Remember the rollgood ol’ skates? You can relive your fun childhood memories this summer at RollDXB. The huge space is created by roller skating fanatics but open to skaters of all abilities. The goal, besides falling, is to just have a good time.

Roll DXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 238 6206. @rolldxb

Unleash the little one’s creativity at Kidzania

Designed for children ages four to 16, Kidzania in Dubai Mall is a 7,000-square-metre city of fun with over 40 activities for children to tackle. Inside, children can tackle real-life scenarios, role-play different jobs and even earn special ‘Kidzania’ currency. Book here.

Kidzania, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am to 10pm. Tel: (800) 3822 46255. kidzania.ae

Defy Gravity

Ever wondered what it’s like to skydive but are just too afraid to jump out of a plane? Then make your way to iFLY. You’ll be taken up 4 meters in the air where you’ll go against gravity, held up like you’re free-falling. At the moment, there is a special offer running, so you can enjoy the experience for Dhs149. Book here.

Ifly Dubai, Third Floor, Play Nation Area, City Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 231 6292. iflyme.com

Tackle the slopes

Think icy indoor activities in Dubai don’t exist. Think again. Ski Dubai is arguably the coolest attraction in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in the Mall of the Emirates. Home to loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche Café. Costs vary on your choice of activity. Check out the prices here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

Bowl your way into the week

Wavehouse has certainly earned its stripes in terms of entertainment and is a go-to for something different to your normal bar or restaurant scene. Set in the glow of neon lights and cool decor, try your hand at their four-lane, ten-pin bowling alley, play pool, try arcade games, and much more.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

B-B-Bounce around

Bounce at X-Park Dubai is not only insane fun but a serious workout too. The super-sized trampoline park is filled with obstacle courses, dodgeball, zip line, climbing walls, speed slide, slam dunk area and, of course, trampolines galore. Book here.

Bounce Trampoline Park, 4B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, prices start from Dhs85. Tel: (0)4 321 1400. bounce.ae

Take bouncing to the next level

BOUNCE-X is brought to you by the same people as Bounce Trampoline Park (above). This concept is the world’s first ‘freestyle terrain park’, complete with two storeys of trampolines, parkour elements and ninja courses. The 5,000 square metre space is described as a ‘giant adrenaline playground’ and will be filled with exciting challenges, superhero-style freestyle features and brand-new obstacles. Book here.

BOUNCE-X, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, from Dhs90 for one hour. bounce.ae

Tackle TEP Factor

What’s On award-winning TEP Factor requires both physical strength and a mental can-do attitude to get through a series of challenging obstructions to escape before time runs out. There are four categories designed to test your patience, fitness, logic, and skill. Think slippery spinning poles, rotating inflatables, swinging balls and more. You will need a team of two to six players. It will cost you Dhs77 per child aged eight to 11 and per adult, it’s Dhs99.

Bahar Plaza, JBR, Dubai, Sun, Tues, Wed 4pm to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 12am, Mon closed, one-hour pass Dhs99 adults, Dhs79 children aged 8 to 12. Tel: (0)56 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

Have hours of fun at this huge inflatable park

Here’s one of those fun indoor activities in Dubai for both kids and adults. Air Maniax is home to five awesome zones with a giant inflatable area that spans 15,000 square feet offering adrenaline-fuelled excitement. You can test your agility, balance, strength and speed at Warrior Assault or jump over and duck under (or do whatever) to avoid being struck by the cushioned rotating arm at Meltdown. Book here.

Air Maniax, 16/Street, Al Quoz Dubai, prices start from Dhs85, Tel: (04) 438 8981. airmaniax.com

Check out a freestyle parkour jump park

Street Maniax is the brand new concept brought to Dubai by the people behind Air Maniax – the hugely successful indoor adventure park in Al Quoz. It will open near its sister venue in the same area. Whilst Air Maniax is aimed at every age, from toddlers to adults, Street Maniax has been designed with older kids and adults in mind. It combines freestyle parkour and trampolining along with activities such as dodgeball, zip-lining and a cool VR game.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, from Dhs85 for one hour. Tel: (04) 348 8981. airmaniax.com

Padel (and glow away) at The Alley DXB

The Alley DXB is a brilliant glow-in-the-dark padel centre and is pitch black, save for the glow-in-the-dark racquets, tennis balls and fluorescent orange, pink, green and red lines marking out the courts and walls of the three padel courts. If you’re new to the sport, you can sign up for lessons with the head coach.

The Alley DXB (beside Warehouse Gym), off Umm Sequim Road, Al Quoz, Dubai, @thealleydxb