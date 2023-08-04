Be quick Swfties, tickets go on sale at 12pm today…

Ready to sing “It’s a love story, baby just say yes” at the top of your lungs while you shake it off on roller skates with your besties? Roll DXB is hosting an epic one-night-only Taylor Swift night on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets will go live today, Friday, August 4, at 12pm on Platinumlist. The prices of tickets are yet to be revealed but keep your eye out on the official Taylor Swift Night Instagram page for the link.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift Night (UAE Version) (@taylorswiftnightuae)

While the Eras Tour may not be making its way to the UAE this time, the Taylor Swift Night will celebrate the singer’s feel-good music in its own way, with exclusive merchandise and not one, but two special live performances.

Kicking off at 5pm, the night will be split with different set lists covering her most iconic eras: Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, and Midnights.

SEE ALSO: All the massive gigs, concerts and shows coming to Dubai in 2023

Roll DXB, located in Port Rashid, is suitable for skaters of all abilities and is the perfect summer activity to relive your childhood memories with friends.

Get your skates on, Swifties…

Taylor Swift Night, RollDXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai. Saturday, August 12, 5pm to 12am. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 12pm. @taylorswiftnightuae

Images: Social