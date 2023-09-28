Sponsored: Who’s down for a bit of Jimmy Sax on the beach..?

Nikki Beach Dubai is a destination of such ingrained glamour and grandeur that it needs little in the way of introduction to those already familiar with its charms. Those embers burn deep. And to those still yet to explore its paradise shores, and legendary pool complex, all we can say is… welcome to Dubai’s original and best-loved luxury beach club experience.

Located along a secluded stretch of Dubai’s coastline, on Pearl Jumeirah – Nikki Beach is a destination for the on-trend beat-seekers, the elegant-when-wet-set, the good vibe tribe and the if-you-know-you-know pros.

It’ll be all white on the night

And one of the highlights of Nikki Beach’s packed event calendar is the fabled White Party – held each year to ring-in the return of alfresco season, celebrated in the beach club’s signature sophisticated style.

This year, it takes place on Saturday, October 28, your dress code for the party is looking wild in white, echoing Nikki Beach’s own iconic palette and bohemian soul. Sleek white walls, immaculate white loungers, unblemished chalk-white decks and parasols and on this day, an army of white-draped revellers, reaching up to white fluffy clouds.

Sax on the beach

Laying down another level of saxy chic, the incredibly talented, world-renowned musician Jimmy Rolland AKA Jimmy Sax will be leading the live music charge. With more than half a billion streams on Spotify, and 400 million views on YouTube, the legendary French saxophonist is primed to serenade whilst you wade through the club’s crystal waters.

The fiesta kicks off at 11am but as you might expect from a standout symbol of laidback luxury, the party rages right on through until late.

If you want to be in with the chance of securing an invite to this, one of Dubai’s most exclusive, red hot ticket events – you’ll need to signal your interest now, by emailing the Nikki Beach Dubai team at reservations.dubai@nikkibeach.com or calling/WhatsApping (0)54 791 0049.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah, Sat Oct 28, 11am until late, rates to be released soon. Tel: (0)54 791 0049, @nikkibeachdubai

Images: Provided