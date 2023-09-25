Here’s how you can apply…

Think you have what it takes to work for one of the most trusted governments in the world? On Sunday, September 24, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced on his social media that he is looking to recruit a new Youth Minister.

The post on X read: “I am looking for a distinguished young man or woman who represents youth issues, conveys their opinions, and follows up on government files that interest them, to be a Minister of Youth with us in the UAE government.”

“We want them to be knowledgeable about the issues of their homeland, aware of the reality of their society, field-based in their work, rational in their approach, brave and strong in representing their country, and passionate about serving the soil of their homeland.”

إلى أبنائنا الشباب والشابات في دولة الإمارات .. أبحث عن شاب أو شابة من المتميزين .. يمثلون قضايا الشباب .. وينقلون آراءهم .. ويتابعون الملفات الحكومية التي تهمهم .. ليكون وزيراً/وزيرةً للشباب معنا في حكومة الإمارات .. نريده ملمّاً بقضايا وطنه، واعياً لواقع مجتمعه، ميدانياً في… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 24, 2023

To apply for the role, candidates who are “competent, capable and honest” should email the Council of Ministers via contactus@moca.gov.ae

Following the announcement, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said it had received over 4,700 applications within the first day.

This comes as no surprise given the fact that earlier this year, Edelman Trust Barometer’s latest survey, recorded that the UAE’s institutions are among the most trusted in the world.

The highest performing institution was the UAE’s governmental sector, coming out as the most trustworthy at 85 per cent. This was closely followed by the business sector at 78 per cent, NGO’s at 70 per cent, and the media averaging at 62 per cent.

Images: Wam