We are endlessly proud of the city we call home, and it’s partly due to the trust we have in our major organisations. This was recently reflected in Edelman Trust Barometer’s latest survey, which recorded that the UAE’s institutions are among the most trusted in the world, which Edelman stated was because these institutions are “seen as competent and ethical.”

This includes governmental, business, non-governmental organisations and the media. The survey included 28 countries, of which the UAE ranked third place, averaging 74 per cent, falling behind China at 83 per cent and Indonesia at 75 per cent.

The highest performing institution was the UAE’s governmental sector, coming out as the most trustworthy at 85 per cent. This was closely followed by the business sector at 78 per cent, NGO’s at 70 per cent and the media averaging at 62 per cent.

Edelman states that a large part of this may be attributed to the UAE’s “sense of cohesion and unity,” as opposed to other nations that have high levels of inequality, low levels of trust in the government, and a lack of a common identity, all of which lead to polarization and a “weakened social fabric.”

The economic policies of the UAE have significantly contributed to it being one of the most sought-after locations for expatriates to settle, as evidenced by the survey’s economic optimism score, which came in at fourth place, with 72 per cent of respondents believing that they and their families will be more financially stable within five years.

According to Omar Qirem, CEO of Edelman Middle East, worldwide economic optimism has fallen, with most nations hitting all-time lows and more than half of respondents stating their country has become more divided. Nonetheless, he stated that “the UAE bucks this trend.”

Omar continues to say that “The UAE’s clear long-term social and economic policies have seen the country become one of the most popular and sought-after destinations in the world, attracting ex-pats, businesses and tourists while preserving the country’s unique cultural heritage and identity,”

Source and images: 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer