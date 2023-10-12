It’s never too early to start holiday planning…

According to astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan 2024 is expected to commence on March 11, 2024, and following the completion of its full thirty days, Eid Al Fitr is then predicted to fall on April 10, 2024.

Eid Al Fitr runs from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri) which is likely to correspond to Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12 in the Gregorian calendar.

Depending on whether the lunar month is 29 or 30 days, the paid Eid holidays will either be from Monday to Friday or potentially Tuesday to Friday. It all depends on the sighting of the moon.

If the astronomical predictions are accurate, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a nine-day break.

Here’s how you can increase those days off…

Depending on the moon sighting, those who work in the public and private sector are likely to get a week off from Monday, April 8, 2024, to Friday, April 12, 2024, with work resuming on Monday, April 15.

Taking just one day of leave on Friday, April 5, will give you a total of 10 days off – from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 14.

What is Eid al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

