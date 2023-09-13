Based on astronomical calculations…

If you’re making plans for next year take note: a UAE astronomer has predicted the dates for Ramadan 2024.

It’s expected that Saturday, March 16, 2024, will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE – which means we are just six months away.

According to a post shared by UAE Barq, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, ‘The new crescent of the month of Rabi’ al-Awwal will be born on Friday, September 15 at 5.40am UAE time’.

He added that at sunset on the same day, the crescent will be located above the western horizon at an altitude of four degrees and shall set approximately 21 minutes after sunset, therefore Saturday, September 16 will mark the first day of Rabi’ al-Awwal – which according to astronomical calculations, means we are six months away from Ramadan.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning the corresponding Gregorian dates change year on year. Typically, Ramadan moves forward by roughly 10 days each year. In 2023, the first day of Ramadan was Thursday, March 23.

We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Non-Muslims, as well are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.

Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

Images: Getty Images