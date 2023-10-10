If you need me, I’ll be at my club…

We all love to be a part of something exclusive, and soon Neera, a homegrown private members club will launch in Dubai at Habtoor City.

The private club will be a spot for like-minded people who share a passion for the finer things in life. Neera will make a grand entrance this month on October 23, and will redefine the meaning of opulence in the city.

Inside, you will find five elevated new dining concepts and a meeting space, all of which will open in phases starting in October.

Spanning 15,000 square feet over two floors, the lavish establishment is perfect for the city’s social taste-makers, high-net-worth community, cultural connoisseurs and business leaders. Each establishment has been meticulously crafted by renowned chefs and award-winning teams to ensure only the best for members.

Here’s what we know

Sora: Sora is the first of the five restaurants that will be opening its doors in October. Diners can expect inventive Japanese gastronomy in an enchanting ambience.

La Selva: Opening in November 2023, Amazonian South American cuisine will be on offer here which can be enjoyed in a vibrant and luxurious rainforest-styled atmosphere.

Cigar Lounge: Also opening in November 2023, the Cigar Lounge will be an exclusive space for individuals to indulge. Members can expect to sip on handcrafted cocktails and curated whiskies.

Cattleya: Opening just in time for outdoor season in November 2023, Cattleya boasts an elegant terrace where members can socialise and connect with other members.

Orinoco: Bragging a soothing blue decor, Orinoco mirrors the ocean’s allure with complimenting decor to capture the essence of the sea. You will find live cooking stations with delicious bites to savour from November 2023 onwards.

The Library: This space serves as a spot to inspire networking. It will feature high ceilings, lush decor and ample of natural light. Members can use it for private events and even meetings. Bookings will be made available when it opens in November 2023.

So, how do you apply to become a member?

Applications for membership are currently open and those interested can apply through the website. Do note, multiple membership options will be available to potential members.



A number of benefits await members from brand partners including Waldorf Astoria, The Palm Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Al Habtoor Polo Club, The Ritz-Carlton and more. Members will gain access to premium services across a number of pillars spanning wellness to fitness, entertainment, beauty, fashion, business, art and culture.

For more information, visit neeradubai.com

Images/Renders: Supplied by Neera