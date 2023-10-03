Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 12 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Signor Sassi

London’s iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi is now welcoming diners to the St Regis Gardens. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. The charm extends from the kitsch and maximalist decor, to the charming staff that all emulate the traditional Italian hospitality the London venue has been known and loved for since the 1980s. On the menu, you’ll find beautiful plates of antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. signorsassidubai.com

Eugene Eugene

Hidden away on a rooftop in the Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène is a stunning oasis and greenhouse-inspired French brasserie.By day, Eugène Eugène is the perfect space for an elegant lunch and coffee catch-up, and by night, the glass hideaway transforms into a captivating, candle-lit dining room ideal for late-night cocktails. Drawing inspiration from greenhouses and market halls, the restaurant features hundreds of plants, a green marble bar, an inviting conservatory, an outdoor terrace, comfortable rattan sofas, and plenty of seating options to choose from. Culinary highlights from head chef Yanis Sgad include the Taleggio cheese pizzetta (Dhs55), the roasted whole baby chicken (Dhs125) with a non-negotiable side of pomme puree (Dhs34), and for dessert, the red fruit pavlova (Dhs50).

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Row on 45

Row on 45, a new fine dining concept by renowned chef Jason Atherton, is now welcoming gourmands on the 45th floor of Grosvenor House. Each night, 22 diners are taken on a journey through a 17-course haute cuisine menu in an elegant restaurant setting inspired by chef Atherton’s London home. The evening unfolds in the champagne lounge before guests are guided through to the main dining theatre with a state-of-the-art open kitchen. For the finale, guests retreat to the intimate Chef’s Library where they are presented with desserts and fine beverages.

Row on 45, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Wednesday to Saturday, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. rowon45dubai.com

The Citronelle Club

Now open at SO/Uptown, the stylish new address in Uptown Dubai, at the edge of JLT, The Citronelle Club invites guests to enjoy a fusion of modern Asian dishes, presented with a refined French twist. A unique culinary journey is paired with sleek interiors, complete with a stylish bar and open kitchens where diners can watch the culinary team at work. As is a signature of SO/ Hotels, art and design take centre stage, and there’s vibrant artworks everywhere you look. Koi fish and dragons are signature motifs, weaved into more abstract works and hand painted pieces that create a design-centric space. Cosy corners make the perfect date-night spot, while big booths and a mirrored private dining room ensure larger groups of guests are catered for.

The Citronelle Club, SO/ Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower, JLT, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 421 0753. @thecitronelleclub

Soul Kitchen

Looking for a cool new spot to dine in Business Bay? Then check out Soul Kitchen, a personality-packed new eatery fusing the flavours of the Levant and Latin America.In shades of deep orange and olive green, guests are invited to dine on star dishes like the local sheri fish crudo, grilled calamari and tamarind glazed lamb chops. It’s paired with crafted cocktails and a handpicked wine list, plus a cool soundtrack to take you from early evening to late night.

Soul Kitchen, Business Bay, 5pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 836 0900. @soulkitchendxb

Zenon

Futuristic Zenon is a lively new restaurant in The Dubai Mall. The licensed eatery is an avant-garde interpretation of a futuristic restaurant, with an internationally-influenced menu and show-stopping digital artworks. Google intelligence and Microsoft Kinect cameras turn the restaurant into a digital wonderland, even the resident DJ wears specialist headwear so that the sounds are reflected on the digital artwork.

Zenon, Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 807 7812. zenonrestaurant.com

Atrangi

Nestled along the waters of the Jumeirah Al Qasr lagoon, hop on an abra and set sail for what might just be our favourite new Indian restaurant. Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia is the latest addition to the Jumeirah Al Qasr resort. Each and every detail of the restaurant is carefully thought out, from cocktails that bring to life well-loved Indian flavours, to the crockery found on every table which was hand-crafted and shipped in from India, where the design is a love letter to the women and the rich culture of the nation. Chef Ritu has carefully crafted dishes that you would find in the homes and on the streets of India, resurrecting age-old practices with a fresh twist.

Atrangi, Jumeirah Al Qasr, open from 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 410 6548 @atrangi.dubai

DUO Gastrobar

All the way from St Petersburg, award-winning DUO has officially landed in the desert. DUO is known for its reasonable prices, quality ingredients, delicious signature cocktails, and lively atmosphere. The menu blends modern European cuisine, with a slight touch of Asia. Chef Dmitry Blinov is bringing his 40 best dishes from DUO Band’s restaurants to the Dubai Hills outpost including the tuna ceviche (Dhs65), broccoli pate (Dhs35), and oxtail pie with taleggio (Dhs75).

Duo, Dubai Hills Business Park 4. Weekdays 12pm to 11pm, Weekends 12pm to 12am. @duo.uae

The Guild

In The Guild’s second phase of opening, guests can now dine at either The Rockpool or The Salon, in addition to The Nurseries and Potting Shed which opened earlier in the summerr. The Rockpool, as the name may suggest, prides itself on a menu of show-stopping seafood, which guests can handpick from live seafood tanks. The tables are arranged around an oyster shucking station and a rockpool, where sea urchin and Atlantic lobster are housed. An adjoining bar serves as an alluring spot for pre-or post-dinner drinks, while the intimate private dining room is a superb spot for get-togethers of up to 16. The main restaurant at the heart of The Guild is The Salon, an ornate dining hall designed to transport you to a bustling brasserie in London or New York. At the open-plan kitchen, culinary masters will whip up a menu that puts wood fire and charcoal cooking centre stage.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Mon to Weds 8am to 12am, Thurs to Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)54 279 6826, icdbrookfieldplace.com

Hoe Lee Kow

Love Korean BBQ? You’ll want to check out chef Reif Othman’s latest concept: an unconventional Korean (licensed) restaurant, Hoe Lee Kow, located in Dubai Hills Business Park. The restaurant is cosy and minimalistic with playful nods to Korean culture including traditional masks, clothing, and decorative fans. There’s also a sleek bar serving thirst-quenching cocktails that will make you say holy cow. On the menu? We recommend the Jeju scallops (Dhs96), corn croquettes (Dhs46), and the grilled ori gogi (Dhs168) – a show-stopper dish with Irish duck breast served in a non-traditional Korean BBQ style.

Hoe Lee Kow, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 4, Dubai. Soft opening 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, 12pm to 12am Saturday to Sunday. Tel:(0)4 255 5142. @hlkbyreif

Konjiki Hototogisu

From Tokyo to Dubai, Michelin-star Konjiki Hototogisu is open for the first time in the UAE. Located on the second floor of Mall of the Emirates, opposite More Café, the ramen restaurant has already caused a craze on social media. The menu features five ramen bowls, including the soul-satisfying signature Shoyu (Dhs69) and Shio (Dhs65), featuring the brand’s famous chicken broth made with clam tare. Ready, set, slurp…

Soba House Konjiki Hototogisu, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. @konjiki.uae

Chez Wam

A new addition to the culinary array at St Regis Gardens is Chez Wam. It’s impossible to define the cuisine, so it’s best described as a solid Dubai menu. If Dubai is a cultural melting pot, then Chez Wam is a culinary one. We imagine that if we went round to Executive Chef Hadrien Villedieu’s for dinner, this is what he’d feed us. The space is small and intimate: dark woods, geometric terracotta tiles and plush chairs in varying shades of rust, marmalade and amber give Chez Wam a grown-up feel. There’s only half a dozen dining tables, set opposite a more relaxed lounge that’s backed by the bar. Then the space moves through to the completely open kitchen, where a handful more seats create a front row to all the action. It’s here that the the pass is transformed into a culinary stage where protagonist chef Hadrien and his supporting act deliver their multi-act show.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Te: (0)4 410 6707, @chezwamdubai