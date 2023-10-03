Because you don’t want to be late…

You can fuel your love of the arts at Dubai Opera coming up, but satisfy your hunger at one of these restaurants before the performance – because you wouldn’t want the stomach growls to distract your fellow audience members, or worse, the performers on stage.

Here’s a round-up of top restaurants to dine at before the show that is within walking distance of the Dubai Opera.

At.mosphere Grill & Lounge

How far from Dubai Opera: 10 minutes away

Located in Burj Khalifa on the 122nd floor, At.mosphere has one of the best glittering views of Dubai. You can enjoy international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner in the restaurant or in the lounge. A top spot to head to before the drama unravels on stage.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Bab Al Mansour

How far from Dubai Opera: 5 minutes away

Bab Al Mansour on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard is one of the city’s first restaurants specialising in Moroccan cuisine. The restaurant is hard to miss as you’re walking by, standing out with prominent turquoise and gold hues, stunning arches and marble fountains adorning the interiors. On the authentic menu, you’ll find Moroccan-styled dishes paired with a modern twist, prepared using organically sourced Moroccan ingredients and spices. If you want to try something unique, try the chicken or seafood pastilla.

Bab Al Mansour, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 350 9440. babalmansour.ae

Belcanto

How far from Dubai Opera: One floor away…

Perched on top of the rooftop of Dubai Opera is Belcanto, previously home to Sean Connolly and The Loft. Diners can indulge in an experimental menu of fine Italian cuisine in a gorgeous setting. You’ll enjoy live music and in between the sets, diners become immersed in a digital art show. The best part? Since it’s located in Dubai Opera, there’s no way you’ll be late for the performance. Read our review here.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb Fouquet’s Dubai How far from Dubai Opera: 12 minutes away Fouquet’s Dubai, which opened its doors earlier this year is home to a patisserie, a brasserie, a private lounge, and a rooftop bar, which boasts views of the Burj Khalifa. The brasserie only opens at 8pm but, if you just want sips, make your way to the cool rooftop bar and enjoy delicious drinks and the views. Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301. @fouquets.dubai

Jun’s How far from Dubai Opera: 13 minutes away This Michelin-awarded restaurant is so considerate of guests heading to Dubai Opera post their dining experience, that they have a dedicated pre-theatre menu. And it’s very pocket-friendly, too. For two courses (starter or main, or main and dessert), it’s just Dhs150 per person and you can add on alcoholic sips for Dhs45 each. It is available only from 5.30pm to 7pm and includes salmon carpaccio, mapo burrata, chilli chicken and more to start before you can dig into mains which includes baby chicken with coconut curry, tempura veg and garlic noodles, and more. For dessert options, there’s mango panna cotta, hot chocolate mocha and more.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, theatre menu available 5.30pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com