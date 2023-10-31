Sponsored: Tis’ the season…

Nothing bring in those festive feels more than a winter market and if you can’t wait to experience it, you’re in luck because the Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace Dubai is opening on Wednesday, November 1. It is one of the best winter markets to visit in Dubai, and you’ll have until the end of January 2024 to visit (and revisit).

What can you find on the inside?

The Winter Garden is perfect for families and friends to come together to enjoy those cool winter vibes.

For foodies, there are up to 50 kiosks offering a number of cuisines so you’re spoilt for choice. Some of the food trucks you’ll find inside include Sauce, Hot Chocolate, Gelato Divino, Casa Pons and Mama Cita. There are picnic-table style tables inside under twinkling fairy lights where you can chow down, and there’s even live entertainment for you to enjoy.

Parents, if you’re bringing your little ones, there is a play area where they can have plenty of fun. If they want to get creative, they can participate in workshops from perfume making, candle making, soap making and more. Prices vary, but all the items needed will be included in the price.

The best news? It’s pet-friendly, so you can bring your four-legged friends along with you to join in on the winter cheer.

Christmas is here

Come December, the Winter Garden will be home to a giant Christmas tree – so large you can spot it from Sheikh Zayed Road as you pass by.

Christmas officially kicks off at the Winter Garden with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. There will be live performances where surely, the air will be filled with festive cheer. And of course, we can expect a visit from Santa so make sure you bring the little ones along.

Can’t wait to dash on inside? Purchase your vouchers to the Winter Garden via the Loyal by AHG app to skip the queue. Prices start from Dhs25, and you can use it to redeem on food and beverages inside. Do note, that you will need to show the QR code at the door.

For more information, email the team on winter.garden@habtoorpalace.com or stay up to date on @wintergardendubai.

Winter Garden, in front of Habtoor Palace Dubai, near the Dubai Canal, open from Nov 1 to Jan 31, 4pm to 12am. @wintergardendubai

Images: Supplied