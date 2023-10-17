Paw-some staycations await…

It’s a beautiful Mediterranean-meets-Moorish resort on the banks of Dubai Creek, that’s long been a popular staycation spot with Dubai residents. And from this October, you can check-in to Park Hyatt Dubai without leaving your pooch behind, as the resort is becoming a pet-friendly hotel.

In seriously paw-some news for pet owners, Park Hyatt Dubai will welcome four-legged staycationers from October 27, 2023. To be eligible to check-in, your pooch must be under 12kg, and you’ll also be required to pay a Dhs300 cleaning fee on top of the regular hotel rate.

Rolling out the red carpet for your favourite furry friend, the picturesque property will provide Evian water and other special treats for all pooches that check-in.

Dog owners will be able to check-in to either the hotel’s family lagoon beach rooms or suites, which unroll along the property’s ground floor. Coming complete with a terrace that looks out over the lush, landscaped grounds, your paw-some pal will be able to sunbathe on their own private slice of hotel garden.

There will be plenty for you and your four-legged companion to do while you’re there. The impressive collection of restaurants within the extended Dubai Creek Resort features a number of pet-friendly spots, from strolls along the Marina Promenade as yachts bob on the water, to a collection of alfresco dining spots. Cape Cod-inspired Noepe boasts a beautiful pet-friendly terrace, as does stalwart yacht club eatery, Lakeview. There’s also Jones The Grocer, a lovely pet-friendly eatery for alfresco breakfasts and leisurely lunches. Bone appétit!

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, rates from Dhs1,595, cleaning fee Dhs300 extra. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. hyatt.com