For when a day at a café just isn’t enough, we’ve rounded up some of the best pet-friendly hotels in Dubai where pets are welcomed all year round. It’s a great way to reward and pamper your pet for their good behaviour. Just make sure you tell the hotels you’re bringing them along.
25 Hours Hotel One Central
Looking for a hotel packed with personality? Head to the vibrant lifestyle hotel 25hours at Dubai One Central. In Europe, the brand is renowned for being a playground for the young at heart to drink, dine, work, relax and socialise. Bring your four-legged family member along for the fun staycation as pets are welcome. Do note, there is a weight limitation of 12kgs and pups will only be allowed in certain areas of the hotel and at two restaurants (outdoor seating) and there will be a cleaning service charge of Dhs500.
25hours Hotel One Central Dubai, One Central. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. 25hours-hotels.com/one-central
Andaz The Palm Hotel Apartments
Want to explore Palm Jumeirah over your staycation? Book a stay with your furry family member at Andaz Dubai The Palm – the lifestyle boutique located on the trunk of the gorgeous Palm. The five-star, Hyatt-owned concept offers food and beverage outlets, a luxury spa with adult-only pool facilities and private access to the beach. Do note, a security deposit per pet is required and will be returned upon checkout.
Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (04) 581 1234. hyatt.com
Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach
This four-star hotel has just announced that pets can now join their owners for a cosy staycation. Furry guests will have their own ‘pet-friendly lift’ along with a special door sign ‘pet in the room’ to ensure a purr-fect stay. A few rules need to be followed such as keeping your pet on a leash while walking around public areas of the hotel and during in-room services, and if you need to leave your pet unattended in the room, you need to notify the front desk.
Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 439 8888. marriott.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach
One of several pet-friendly Hilton hotels, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach offers rooms where you can stay and have fun with your pet. Up to two dogs with a valid pet passport can stay and the charge per room is Dhs200. Read more here.
DoubleTree by Hilton, Al Jadaf, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 517 1111, hilton.com
Hotel Indigo
This creative hotel is one art aficionados shouldn’t miss, but it’s also a must-visit for pet owners as it’s a pet-friendly hotel, too. Stay in a room and lodge with one pet, or stay in a suite and two furry companions can join you. Pack their vaccination certificate and show it to the staff upon check-in. At the hotel, your pets will be able to sniff around on their special pet-designated floor, in the outdoor area of Open Sesame, and at Orange Feels Bar and Shisha Lounge (not allowed poolside). A security deposit will be taken when you check in and released at check-out. For all terms and conditions, visit hotelindigo.com
Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 210 2222,hotelindigo.com
INK Hotel
INK Hotel Dubai is a pet-friendly hotel welcoming pets of all sizes and breeds. Pets will get the treat of their lives from pet toys, snacks, and even their very own bed. Want to explore the city? You can leave your pet in the very capable hands of the team at Cooper’s Crib for a starting price of Dhs100. Read more here.
INK Hotel, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 570 1298. inkhotel.me
JA Hatta Fort Hotel
Dubai’s only mountain resort welcomes pets of all sizes for Dhs150 per stay. You can bring two pets per pet-friendly per room, but that doesn’t mean they are limited to just that space. They are welcome to wag their tails at specific areas in the resort but don’t forget their leashes when outdoors. Do note, you will need to book directly on reservations.hfh@jaresorts.com so they can prepare the room for your arrival. You will also need to sign a disclaimer form and share it with the team. The additional fee of Dhs50 will be used to clean up post your stay.
JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hajar Mountains, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 8145 400. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-hatta-fort-hotel/pets
Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
Located in the heart of Old Dubai, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel features a large collection of art spread across the hotel. But the hotel is also dog and cat friendly. Save up to 25 per cent on your stay at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel by using promo code ‘PETCATION’ when booking the hotel’s special ‘paw-friendly’ rooms. Pets will even be welcomed with treats. Read more here.
Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 230 8555, jumeirah.com
Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
Popular Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes families and their pets to their red-hued hotel for a paw-fect staycation. The rooms are kitted with a pet bed and food bowl and pets can even join the fun at OUIBar + Terrace where pets can enjoy complimentary treats. You can even purchase a pet ice cream for them to cool down over the summer. A refundable deposit of Dhs500 will be requested when you check in. Read more here.
Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com
VIDA
Vida Hotel Creek Harbour, Vida Hotel Downtown and Vida Hotel Emirates Hills in Dubai offer up pet-friendly rooms for the paw-some staycation. You all will enjoy a stay in select pet-friendly rooms at the hotel or resort for an additional cost of Dhs150 per pet. Furry ones can wag their tails and explore certain areas of the hotel’s public spaces, and can enjoy toys during the stay – just ask the front office. Do note, your pet will have to under 10kgs and there’s a limit of two pets per room. Carry their vaccination certificate and present it to the team when checking in.
Vida Hotel Creek Harbour, Vida Hotel Downtown and Vida Hotel Emirates Hills, vidahotels.com
W Hotels
W Dubai – The Palm and W Dubai – Mina Seyahi are both not only pet-friendly, but your pet will be treated like a VIP (Very Important Pooch). Furry ones will get everything from pet beds to a customised in-room dining menu and even toys to keep them entertained. Big pups up to 18kg are allowed.
Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens
Popular Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is one of the coolest spots to hang out in The Greens, and it’s completely pet-friendly. Pups under 10kgs can enjoy pet-friendly rooms, their very own dog-only elevator and they can explore the whole hotel (just ensure they are on a leash).
Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com
