Sometimes you need a staycation with your best pal…

For when a day at a café just isn’t enough, we’ve rounded up some of the best pet-friendly hotels in Dubai where pets are welcomed all year round. It’s a great way to reward and pamper your pet for their good behaviour. Just make sure you tell the hotels you’re bringing them along.

Here are 16 of the best pet-friendly hotels in Dubai

25 Hours Hotel One Central

Looking for a hotel packed with personality? Head to the vibrant lifestyle hotel 25hours at Dubai One Central. In Europe, the brand is renowned for being a playground for the young at heart to drink, dine, work, relax and socialise. Bring your four-legged family member along for the fun staycation as pets are welcome. Do note, there is a weight limitation of 12kgs and pups will only be allowed in certain areas of the hotel and at two restaurants (outdoor seating) and there will be a cleaning service charge of Dhs500.

25hours Hotel One Central Dubai, One Central. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. 25hours-hotels.com/one-central

Andaz The Palm Hotel Apartments

Want to explore Palm Jumeirah over your staycation? Book a stay with your furry family member at Andaz Dubai The Palm – the lifestyle boutique located on the trunk of the gorgeous Palm. The five-star, Hyatt-owned concept offers food and beverage outlets, a luxury spa with adult-only pool facilities and private access to the beach. Do note, a security deposit per pet is required and will be returned upon checkout.

Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (04) 581 1234. hyatt.com

Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach

This four-star hotel has just announced that pets can now join their owners for a cosy staycation. Furry guests will have their own ‘pet-friendly lift’ along with a special door sign ‘pet in the room’ to ensure a purr-fect stay. A few rules need to be followed such as keeping your pet on a leash while walking around public areas of the hotel and during in-room services, and if you need to leave your pet unattended in the room, you need to notify the front desk.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 439 8888. marriott.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach

One of several pet-friendly Hilton hotels, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach offers rooms where you can stay and have fun with your pet. Up to two dogs with a valid pet passport can stay and the charge per room is Dhs200. Read more here.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Al Jadaf, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 517 1111, hilton.com

Hotel Indigo

This creative hotel is one art aficionados shouldn’t miss, but it’s also a must-visit for pet owners as it’s a pet-friendly hotel, too. Stay in a room and lodge with one pet, or stay in a suite and two furry companions can join you. Pack their vaccination certificate and show it to the staff upon check-in. At the hotel, your pets will be able to sniff around on their special pet-designated floor, in the outdoor area of Open Sesame, and at Orange Feels Bar and Shisha Lounge (not allowed poolside). A security deposit will be taken when you check in and released at check-out. For all terms and conditions, visit hotelindigo.com

Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 210 2222,hotelindigo.com

INK Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INK Hotel Dubai (@ink.uae)

INK Hotel Dubai is a pet-friendly hotel welcoming pets of all sizes and breeds. Pets will get the treat of their lives from pet toys, snacks, and even their very own bed. Want to explore the city? You can leave your pet in the very capable hands of the team at Cooper’s Crib for a starting price of Dhs100. Read more here.

INK Hotel, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 570 1298. inkhotel.me