A wholesome, wellness-filled weekend ahead…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like free fitness classes, pool parties, wellness experiences, new bowling bars, the region’s largest design festival, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 epic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, November 10

Engage your senses with a cinema wellness experience

This weekend, Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall has teamed up with Core Direction to host a first-of-its-kind immersive wellness experience. The morning kicks off at 8am with a one-house Hatha yoga session featuring gentle stretches and soothing breathwork set to live acoustic piano music. Then, at 9am, join in the ‘One Breath at a Time’ breathwork masterclass led by renowned yogi and meditation guru, Manish Pole inside the region’s largest cinema screen followed by a live Q&A session. Next up, guests can tuck into a healthy breakfast with fresh smoothies and juices before rounding off the morning with a soothing 60-minute sound healing session led by health practitioner, Liv Prescott, at the Platinum cinema with surround sound. The wellness morning is priced at Dhs349 per person and is suitable for adults and children over the age of 12.

Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall, Friday, November 10, 8am to 12pm. Dhs349. Book here: theroxycinemas.com

Sundowners at The Lighthouse

If you live and work around Dubai’s Design District then you might be familiar with The Lighthouse, the homegrown concept store featuring food, design and cool shops. Newly launched, guests can now enjoy the apéritivo menu served between 5pm and 7pm daily. Guests can get two drinks (inclusive of cocktails, wine, and beer) and two bar bites for just Dhs85. Choose between halloumi fries with homemade tomato jam, fried calamari, cheeseburger slider, truffle mushroom croquettes, and more.

The Lighthouse, Building 6, Dubai Design District, 8am to 11pm weekdays, 8am to midnight on weekends. Tel: (04) 4226024. @thelighthouse_ae

Check out the region’s largest design festival

Dubai Design Week has returned to D3. Now in its ninth edition, art, design and culture fans will get to enjoy six whole days of events, exhibitions, workshops, pop-ups, talks and more from November 7 to 12. Expect more than 500 participants from over 40 countries spanning the world. The best news? The event is free to attend, so you soak in the diverse program without spending a single dirham. This year, visitors can expect to see plenty of large-scale outdoor installations. Take your time and weave your way through d3 and find all 20 of them.

Dubai Design Distrist. Nov 7 to 12. Free entry. @dubaidesignweek

Stretch it out with a free yoga session

Throughout November, to coincide with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, homegrown online grocery store Kibsons is hosting a free yoga session every Friday at Keyani Wellness Centre in Jumeirah. The perfect way to wind down the week. Taking place at 3pm and 4pm this Friday, the classes are designed to cater to all ages and abilities. To book a slot, fill in the form here: kibsons.com

Keyani Wellness Jumeirah, Dubai. Every Friday in November, Free of charge. kibsons.com

Saturday, November 11

Spin in the sky

Shangri-La Dubai is joining forces with Storm Cycling bringing fitness enthusiasts a 45-minute Ride in the Sky experience as part of Dubai 30×30. The two spin sessions will take place poolside at the iKandy Ultralounge at 8am and 9am, and is free of charge. Post-workout, treat yourself to a healthy breakfast spread or even make a day of it with a pool day.

Shangri-La Dubai, Saturday, November 11, 8am and 9am. Tel:(0)4 255 2221. @stormcycling

Conquer a muddy obstacle course challenge

Tough Mudder, the world-renowned obstacle course challenge, is making a comeback this weekend. Conquer over 20 obstacles and a whole lot of mud with your teammates. Participants can take part in either the 5k (open to those over 13) or 10k course, while little ones (6 years and above) can join in the fun with the 1.5k Mini Mudder. All participants will get a t-shirt, headband, and action photos. Prices start from Dhs210. Spectators can enter free of charge.

Jebel Ali Racecourse. Saturday, Nov 11 and Sunday Nov 12. 7am. toughmudderarabia.com

Challenge your friends at this cool new games bar

Opening its doors this Saturday, there’s a cool new adults-only arcade called Triple 7 that is sure to have playing skee ball, enjoying bowling and having a few drinks with mates. Let’s also not forget pinball machines, 8-bit video games and keeping with the times, state-of-the-art virtual reality experiences too. Located in Business Bay, challenge your friends and then once the fun is done, move across to 7 Heaven where you can enjoy a chic lounge and bar area that perfectly complements the nostalgia of the arcade with a mature environment.

Triple 7, Radisson Blu Canal View, Business Bay, opening Nov 11. Strictly 21+ 777dxb.com @triple7dubai

Family fun in the sun at XPark

XPark by Etisalat on Kite Beach is opening its doors with a smashing fun event this weekend. Kicking off on Saturday, November 11 and 12, the new season will be inaugurated with an action-packed itinerary across both days, including a live DJ, parkour sessions, creative workshops, and competitions. It’s the perfect series of activities for families, and participants of all ages are welcome to get stuck into the fun. Kids will be able to compete to win prizes by showcasing their skateboarding skills and tricks. If you’re looking to rent skateboards and scooters on the day, you can do so by making a request. Entry into the park is complimentary from 4pm to 9pm.

XPark by Etisalat, Kite Beach, Dubai, Nov 11 and 12, 4pm to 9pm, Tel: (0)56 831 2349, @xdubaipark

Sunday, November 12

Lunch with a view

If you’re looking for a fabulous way to spend an afternoon alfresco without breaking the bank, there’s an unlimited rosé deal at Nuska Beach you need to know about. A beautiful beachfront restaurant within the grounds of Jumeirah Beach Hotel that faces the iconic facade of the Burj Al Arab, their rosé lunch deal is available daily except Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for just Dhs295 per person. Included, you’ll get a three-course lunch of refreshing Mediterranean dishes: think bowls of watermelon feta salad, ribbons of linguine in a tomato sauce, and fresh fruit platters, plus three hours of free-flowing French grape.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, rosé lunch available Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs295. Tel: (800) 323 232 @nuskadubai

Party with the legendary Lovely Laura

Sunday Supernatural pool and beach brunch is going international with a special guest appearance from one of Ibiza’s favourite sax players, Lovely Laura, paired with DJ Ben Santiago. They’ll be joined by local heroes who have spun the decks at Zero over the years. Supernatural Sunday will include the usual five-hour brunch and is priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. See you on the sand…

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street. 0-gravity.ae

Check out a family-friendly brunch

Every Sunday, from 12pm to 4pm, indulge in three hours of delicious food and beverages, embarking on a journey through the world of Modern Iberian Latino cuisine. At this family-friendly affair, brunchers of all ages are welcome, so if you’ve got little ones, run, not walk to this La Niña this weekend. The non-alcoholic package is priced at Dhs375. the house beverage package is priced at Dhs575, and the premium package is priced at Dhs795. All are valid for three hours.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0) 4 395 1300, @laninadubai

Take part in the iconic Dubai Ride

The annual Dubai Ride 2023 has become one of the city’s most beloved Dubai Fitness challenges. Free to enter, this year there are two cycling routes: a 4km family-friendly route through Downtown, and the 12pm Sheikh Zayed Road cycle. This year, riders can choose between five starting gates: Museum of the Future, Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, or Lower Financial Street. It’s free to enter, but you must register.

Dubai Ride, Sheikh Zayed Road, November 12, register at dubairide.com

Images: Provided/Social/Unsplash