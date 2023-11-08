Lucky number 7…

Ever miss the feeling of walking into an arcade and hearing Street Fighter, Pacman and countless other incredibly nostalgic games come to life? Triple 7 Dubai is bringing the arcade scene back to the big kids.

You no longer have to miss that fun-filled feeling – because Dubai will soon have a brand new adults-only arcade that is sure to have playing skee ball, enjoying bowling and having a few drinks with mates.

3 of 12

Lights flickering around, other equally eager kids running around having the time of their lives. It is an allure and a nostalgia that we all know and miss.

Choose your fighter

Triple 7, located at the Radisson Blu Canal View in Business Bay Dubai is about to be the new arcade for grownups to kick back and have fun. We can expect the venue to open on Saturday, November 11 – so gather your gang and get ready for a funfilled weekend.

The new nightlife venue will combine the nostalgia of a vintage arcade with trendy bar vibes to create an ambience that is the right amount of retro and the perfect kind of contemporary.

What to expect

Graffiti-covered walls, neon signage. Let’s also not forget pinball machines, 8-bit video games and keeping with the times, state-of-the-art virtual reality experiences too.

Challenge your friends and then once the fun is done, move across to 7 Heaven where you can enjoy a chic lounge and bar area that perfectly complements the nostalgia of the arcade with a mature environment.

Get ready for craft beers, signature cocktails and speciality drinks that go hand in hand with your gaming experience.

As far as food and drink – no arcade experience is complete without gourmet sliders, loaded nachos and of course pizza to boot.

Strictly reserved for those 21 and above, the venue will allow you to release your inner child or a night of unforgettable gaming, after a tiring day at the office (because adulting is hard.)

Triple 7, Radisson Blu Canal View, Business Bay, opening Nov 11. Strictly 21+ 777dxb.com @triple7dubai

Images: Supplied