Sponsored: Get Hype…

If you weren’t at Zero Gravity last weekend for the incredible performance with DJ EZ, then you missed out. But fear not, there’s another chance to get involved in the beach club’s big 10-year birthday celebration this weekend.

Known for its fantastic brunches, ladies’ day and sipping pretty poolside or by the beach – Zero Gravity is a quintessential venue for any Dubai dweller and this weekend is no exception.

The Big Birthday Beach Bash

To spice up the big birthday beach bash, Zero Gravity is pulling out all of the stops for its birthday hurrah. James Hype will be making his way to the birthday festival for one night only on Friday, November 17.

You may know James Hype for some of his addictive and amazing tracks including the massive Ferrari. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The biggest conclusion to a birthday celebration yet will run from 10am to 3am. You can also enjoy a brunch from 1pm to 5pm with unlimited drinks and food – for ladies, it will cost Dhs349, gents Dhs399 and for teachers and cabin crew Dhs199. The brunch package also gives you access to the concert, and you can pay on the day.

If you only want to be there for the concert, tickets start from Dhs149 and entry is from 5pm.

This will not be the first time that the British DJ makes his way to the city, but this will quite possibly be one of the biggest parties yet. If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, what are you waiting for? Click here.

The 10-day celebration has seen none other than the massive DJ EZ, a legendary name in the Garage scene as well as familiar favourites straight from Ibiza – Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago.

James Hype, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Supplied