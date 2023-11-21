And they’re offering 25 per cent off until the end of the month…

The popular neighbourhood cafe, Sanderson’s has opened its third cafe in Dubai Police Acadamy Park, which you may recognise as the host to Dubai’s beloved weekly Ripe Market.

This comes just in time for the beautiful alfresco weather. The permanent spot is the perfect place to grab a coffee or a wholesome bite to eat with loved ones

3 of 12

Let your little ones roam free throughout the park while you sip back and relax. The venue is geared towards sustainability, built out of shipping containers it offers the ultimate views over the Ripe Market.

But the cafe is open every day of the week, so you can pop in at any time. While you wait for your kids to finish school in the area, or after a game of padel with some mates.

With the venue already in soft opening with a limited menu so you can already pop down and enjoy all the delights. And the best part is, until the end of the month guests are invited to enjoy 25 per cent off on the entire menu.

The first of its kind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This family favourite will be the very first permanent venue in the lush green park. With a double-story restaurant space, it offers the perfect way to watch your little ones play on the grass. There are also plans to open a coffee roastery, grilling stations and a pizza oven before the end of the year.

The venue is set to be fully operational at the end of the month and will be open from 8am to 9pm Sun to Fri and 8am to 10pm on Saturdays.

Sanderson’s, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Seqium. @wearesandersons

Images: What’s on Dubai