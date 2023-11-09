Where mash-up meets nappy rash-up…

Kids in general, but toddlers very specifically, might just be the perfect rave machines. Hear me out.

They love a tribal drum loop (even if it involves lyrics like Baby Shark do-do-do-do-do), throwing their hands in the air for literally any reason at all, hand them a mic and they’ll spit gibberish more fluently than any MC, they’re all about the rewind (even if it is to watch the same YouTube video for the 30th time), they’re 4am warriors and deeply passionate about staying up past their bedtime, they quite often wander around shirtless and if you let them pick their own outfit – you can borderline guarantee it’ll be Burning Man appropriate.

Excellent news then that the hugely popular UK family-friendly rave concept, Raver Tots, is heading to Dubai for its very first throw-down on Saturday December 2. Taking place at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club between midday and 7pm, there’s a full line-up of DJ talent ready to fire up the ones and twos. That’s the deck inputs as well as ‘years old’.

Tickets are on sale now via the ravertots.ae and are Dhs199, and for families, there are packages with group discounts. And that’s really the point, allowing families to enjoy good music and make great memories as a fam-unit. Afterall, the family that raves together

Your DJ line up for the event includes Charlsey b2b with Charles Jar, Dane “slipping out of your mind” Bowers, Danny T, Moody Mike (Brand owner and founder), Gavin Foord and Mc Alistair Karno & Mc Tino. They’ll be playing a mixture of EDM genres and big club bangers – at a volume level safe for even the smallest slaves to rave.

Beyond the music, there’s a collection of interactive multi-generational fun via the fully inflatable entertainment village, competition giveaways, face and glitter painting, gaming, visits from popular cartoon characters, bubble machines, balloon artists, a barbecue and food trucks, sweets stands for kids, and a fully licensed bar for the adults.

Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Sat Dec 2, midday to 7pm. From Dhs199 (group packages available). ravertots.ae

