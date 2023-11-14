Sponsored: And it starts from 5pm, perfect for those post-work tipples…

Ladies, we’ve found the perfect antidote to those mid-week blues… Say hello to Qwerty’s new “Office Gossip” ladies’ night, happening every Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm.

Located inside Media One Hotel, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill ladies’ night; it’s a chance to get together with fabulous women from various industries, make new friends, unwind, and indulge in some mid-week fun.

So get the girl gang back together to enjoy not one, not two but four free drinks, inclusive of selected wines and cocktails.

Whether you prefer to cosy up by the bar, hang out at the high tables, or chill in the lounge area on the terrace, you’ll find your perfect spot. And now the winter season is here, the outdoor terrace is (finally) open, offering a refreshing change of scenery.

Qwerty boasts a sophisticated setting that’s perfect for an after-work get-together. And let’s not forget the music…DJ Apple provides the perfect soundtrack for you to slide into the evening vibes.

So, mark your calendars, gather the girls, and make your way to Qwerty for “Office Gossip” for the ultimate ladies’ night out…

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Wednesdays from 5pm to 9pm. Tel:(0)4 427 1000. @qwertydxb / mediaonehotel.com

Images: Social