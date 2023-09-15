You deserve a drink…

Sometimes there’s nothing quite like a refreshing drink after work with your workplace besties. We see you and we know how you feel, for this exact reason we have decided to provide you with the choice of gorgeous venues to get post work drinks in Dubai.

Here are 6 of the loveliest places for post work drinks in Dubai.

Amelia

Inspired by the travels of Amelia Airheart, with its original outpost in Lebanon. This venue is swanky, oozing steampunk energy, get ready to take off as the restaurant transforms. Their deal? From 5pm to 7pm on weekdays you can enjoy a set menu for Dhs145 along with drinks starting from Dhs35. That sounds pretty solid to us.

Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Fri 5pm to 7pm, Dhs145 set menu and drinks from Dhs35. Tel: (0)4 328 2805 @amelia.dubai

Alici

A perfect little slice of Italy. Here at What’s On, it is no secret that we love Alici. So bright and airy, the second you step into Alici you are transported to the Med. Nothing says chic quite like champagne and oysters. At Alici, you can enjoy complimentary oysters when you order a glass or bottle of Champagne. The deal runs daily from 5pm to 8pm.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, Mon to Sun 5pm to 8pm, receive complimentary oysters when ordering a bottle or glass of Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2577 @alicidubai

LPM

An iconic brand in its own right, with the ultimate signature drink – the tomatini. LPM Dubai does one thing incredibly well and that is post-work drinks. Now yes, their food is divine but nothing quite beats the hustling and bustling bar that is full of people looking to wind down and catch up after work. Newly launched cinq a sept, the post-work cocktail and nibble menu is spectacular. Order the Elle and thank us later.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, Gate Village 08, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 5pm to 7pm, cocktails at Dhs48, Tel: (0) 4 439 0505, lpmrestaurants.com/dubai/

Qwerty

It’s reliable, it’s easy and we do love a post work prosecco at Qwerty on Thursdays. Their happy hour deal runs daily, but buy one get one free on bottles and glasses of wine, as well as beer and spirits hits slightly differently on Thursdays. Running daily from 4pm to 9pm, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, buy one get one free daily from 4pm to 9pm. @qwertydxb

Roberto’s

Roberto’s has added a new lounge, ‘Bar Scala’, offering another sleek spot for a mid-week drink. Tucked into the corner of the restaurant, it offers a chic and luxurious vibe with an extensive cocktail menu and a revolving DJ booth that sits above the bar.

Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 386 0066, robertosrestaurants.com

Sucre

Say hello to happy hour deluxe. At Sucre, drinks are priced at Dhs38 and come paired with a bar bite to suit every drink. Take your pick of Latin American-inspired bites paired with a concoction of cocktails that will have you coming back time and time again.

Sucre, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Mon to Fri 4pm to 8pm, drinks priced at Dhs38. Tel: (0)4 340 0829 @sucredubai

