An audio and visual treat for the soul…

Love a spot of classical music? We’re letting you know well in advance that violinist and conductor André Rieu will be performing in Abu Dhabi in 2024.

The award-winning performer will be making his debut in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024 as part of his World Tour. Ticket prices start from Dhs215 and are already available to purchase on etihadarena.ae or platinumlist.net



Expect to be teleported with Rieu’s enchanting melodies as he leads his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, chorus and many international soloists in a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces to waltzes, show tunes and songs from film, opera and musicals.

Speaking about his World Tour, Rieu stated, “Emotions are the key! When a piece of music touches my heart, I know it will touch your heart, too. I am very much looking forward to coming to Abu Dhabi next year with my Johann Strauss Orchestra, choir and many international soloists.”

He added, “I hope to see you all singing and dancing in the aisles! Much love!” With music like the ones in the above video, if we’re not dancing in the aisles, we will most certainly be swaying and head bobbing in our seats.

During his show here in Abu Dhabi, we can also expect a very special guest – 15-year-old Emma Kok, who went viral with over 60 million views across social media for her rendition of Voilà – the French ESC Song from Barbara Pravi.

Rieu is one of the world’s most popular musicians as evidenced by the number of albums he has sold, which spans around 40 million. His performances are accompanied by a dazzling light show, elaborate costumes, and plenty of audience participation, making them a truly unique and immersive experience.

Also, as is customary with Rieu’s performances, we can expect plenty of fun moments that include musicians entering the stage through the crowd to beautiful imagery tailor-made displays for each song, and more.

Sounds like a performance you don’t want to miss.

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; March 9; from 6.30pm; prices start from Dhs215 to Dhs1,700; etihadarena.ae

Images: Supplied