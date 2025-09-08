If you haven’t been keeping up-to-date, a number of concerts in Abu Dhabi are coming up, and you will be sorry if you missed them…

Looking to hit up the biggest and best festivals, shows, concerts, and more in Abu Dhabi this year? Bookmark this piece and start circling your calendars.

Here are all the massive events, shows and concerts in Abu Dhabi 2025 (and 2026)

September

Wael Kfoury

Experience the magic of ‘The King of Romance’, when Wael Kfoury performs at Space 42 in Abu Dhabi, blending passion and melody in perfect harmony. The Lebanese singer and musician is one of the Arab world’s most beloved artists for over 25 years. He rose to fame after winning the 1992 Lebanese talent show Studio El Fan where he won best male singer. If you’re attending, expect to be captivated by his heartfelt performances and timeless voice. Some of his classic hits include Law Hobna Ghalta, Khodnie Leek, and Helm El Alb. The legendary singer is no stranger to the UAE, performing just this year in June for his fans at the Dubai Opera. Tickets start from Dhs795 per person.

Location: Space 42 Arena, Al Rahah, Abu Dhabi

When: September 27

Tickets: Prices from Dhs795

Contact: (600) 511 115

abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

Fans of high-powered, metal-crunching action, you’re in for some roaring madness this September when Hot Wheels Monster Trucks roll into the capital. For one night only, Etihad Arena will be home to some good ol’ monster truck madness, showing off jaw-dropping stunts complete with dazzling light shows. There are two shows: 11am and 6pm. Prices start from Dhs160 per person.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: September 27

Tickets: Prices from Dhs160

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

October

Sebastian Maniscalco

American comedy powerhouse Sebastian Maniscalco is making a pit stop in Abu Dhabi as part of his It Ain’t Right Tour. It will be the first time the comedian will be performing in the UAE, which means fans are in for a treat. He will be at the Etihad Arena on October 8, 2025. He is known for his impeccable timing, relatable anecdotes, and one-of-a-kind physicality; blending humour with his unique take on everyday life. It is looking to be a night packed with laughs, and it’s all thanks to Maniscalco trademark wit.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: October 8

Tickets: Prices from Dhs375

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

Smashing Pumpkins

Live music fans will want to brace themselves for a real rock invasion when Chicago natives, The Smashing Pumpkins take to the stage at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in October. The concert in Abu Dhabi is a part of their Rock Invasion 2025 World Tour. The near-40-year-old band grew in fame in the ’90s, with albums such as Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which spawned hit singles including 1979 and Tonight Tonight. Tickets from Dhs325.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: October 9

Tickets: Prices from Dhs325

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra

Love a spot of classical music? We’re here to tell you (well in advance) that violinist and conductor André Rieu will be performing once again in Abu Dhabi this year. Rieu will be performing with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, chorus, and many international soloists in a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces to waltzes, show tunes, and songs from film, opera, and musicals. Rieu is one of the world’s most popular musicians, as evidenced by the number of albums he has sold, which spans around 40 million. His performances are accompanied by a dazzling light show, elaborate costumes, and plenty of audience participation, making them a truly unique and immersive experience.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: October 18

Tickets: Prices from Dhs225

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

November

Enrique Iglesias

Heartthrob pop icon Enrique Iglesias has an incredible career spanning over two decades. He is known for his popular tracks, including Hero, I Like It and Tonight I’m Lovin’ You. And you can sing along live with him when he performs in the capital on November 1 at the Etihad Arena. Ticket prices from Dhs375.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 1

Tickets: Prices from Dhs375

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

Travis Scott

International hip hop superstar Travis Scott is coming to Abu Dhabi in November. He will be performing at Etihad Park, Yas Island. The performance is part of the singer’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR which included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. So, if you don’t have tickets yet, go and get them now.

Location: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 15

Tickets: Prices from Dhs495

ticketmaster.ae

BEETLEJUICE The Musical

Seen the cartoons and the movie? Well, you might have said his name three times because this November, you can catch the hilarious ghost live on stage in the capital. Yep! BEETLEJUICE The Musical will be in the capital from Thursday, November 20 to 30, 2025. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager dealing with grief from the loss of her mother and a neglectful father. They’ve moved into a house that is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. But thankfully, Lydia has a thing for ‘all-things-dead’, and she calls on the ghosts to help scare away her father and stepmother. Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits, and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 20 to 30

Tickets: Prices from Dhs145.

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

December

ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025 LINE-UP

A number of artists make up part of the Abu Dhabi Yasalam After-Race concerts. If you have a Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 ticket, here’s what you will be treated to post the races from December 4 to 7, 2025.

Benson Boone

When: Thursday, December 4, 2025

If you’re on social media, you’ll surely know Benson Boone. He’s the American singer-songwriter behind some mega TikTok tunes, including Beautiful Things, In The Stars, Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else, and Slow It Down. Benson Boone first appeared for an audition on American Idol Season 19, where he received a resounding ‘YES’ on the televised singing competition. He did not go on to win American Idol, but his departure propelled him into not just becoming a great singer but also snapping up a number of awards in 2024 and 2025. He also performed at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February this year. During his performance in Abu Dhabi, you can expect his smooth vocal style backed with plenty of jazzy costumes, sweet dance moves, and maybe some cool backflips. Would it be too much to ask for a bit of piano too, please, sir?

Post Malone

When: Friday, December 5, 2025

The Syracuse-born chartbuster last performed in the UAE capital during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend back in 2018, and his return seven whole years later has surely gotten the fans excited. Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone, is one of the most successful and genre-defying performers of his generation, with chart-topping superhits such as Circles, Rockstar and Jackie Chan, and his 20-time platinum single Sunflower has surpassed 80 million records sold worldwide.

Elyanna

When: Friday, December 5, 2025

Palestinian-Chilean breakout star Elyanna has also been confirmed to perform as part of the Yasalam After Race Concerts at Etihad Park on Friday, December 5. She first wowed crowds ahead of Coldplay’s record-busting series of shows at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City in January and will now return to take the stage with superstar Post Malone in an unprecedented duet that will have the UAE capital’s crowds on their feet.

Metallica

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Metal fans! This one is for you. The one and only Metallica is heading to Abu Dhabi to perform over race weekend. The group has gifted the world some electrifying hits, including Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, Master of Puppets, I Disappear, Fade to Black, Battery, One and that’s just to name a few of their brilliant tunes. You may be tired after the racing action out on the circuit, but get ready to headbang when these brilliant souls take to the stage. (PS. Pack the paracetamol.)

Katy Perry

When: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Katy Perry is set to perform on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and is sure to add to the loud cheers post the glittering Firework(s) that will go off on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the racing action at the Yas Marina Circuit. A perfect way to end the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. The American pop singer is known for some huge belters, including Hot N Cold, The One That Got Away, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, and many other hits.

Location: Yasalam After Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: December 4 to 7

Tickets: Entry granted only to those with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets*

*On the day of the concert, you will most likely have to collect separate wristbands for the concert (one per day for each concert), but we will update you on this process when we get confirmation.

Rod Stewart

Fresh off his 33rd studio album, Swing Fever, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on December 17 this year. One of the best-selling artists in history, the eight-decade-strong legend will bring his timeless hits, including Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest, Forever Young, and many others, to town. Purchase tickets here.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: Wednesday, December 17

Tickets: Prices from Dhs395.

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

2026

January

Not many concerts in Abu Dhabi have currently been confirmed for 2026, but… the one that has is a BIG one. Grammy Award-winning icons, Linkin Park, are heading to Abu Dhabi, performing at the Etihad Arena on January 20, 2026. The band has performed in Abu Dhabi before, but this was back in 2010. Now, more than a decade later, Mike Shinoda, Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell, Colin Brittain, Joe Hahn, and Alex Feder will be lighting up Yas Island in the new year. And while he may not be with us anymore, we all are sure to feel Chester Bennington’s wonderful spirit during the night. Chester’s unique vocal style is now performed by Emily Armstrong, who became the lead singer of Linkin Park when the band regrouped in September 2024. Read more here.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: Tuesday, January 20

Tickets: Prices from Dhs325

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, Unsplash, Getty