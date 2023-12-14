We ain’t worried about it…

And you shouldn’t be either, because coming to Dubai in January of 2024, OneRepublic will be performing at Bla Bla for a night of throwbacks and brand-new hits. Just when we thought that the January calendar could look any more busy we are adding another massive performance.

The soft rock band will be performing at Bla Bla on Thursday, January 25 and we couldn’t be more excited. They were last in the UAE for the Amplified Music Festival in Abu Dhabi. The concert took place at Yas Links in November of 2022. OneRepublic also performed at The Dubai Jazz Festival in 2020.

The tour comes as part of their ‘Artificial Paradise’ world tour. But we’re sure they will also play some older hits too. Since 2002, the international band have been producing a string of iconic hits such as Wanted, Rescue Me, Apologise and Stop and Stare.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 20, 2023. Ticket prices start from Dhs245 for early bird and Dhs295 thereafter.

Looking ahead

Can’t wait until January for that concert life? We have an incredible lineup in December. Taking the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena, on December 22, we have none other than Chris Brown. December 30, we will see Sean Paul and T.I. hit the stage too, Before then 50 Cent is making his way to the city for a one-night-only performance at SKY2.0 on December, 21.

On New Year’s Eve you can take your pick of artists performing across the city. John Newman will be at Rixos Premium, Sting is taking on Atlantis, The Palm, and Fedde Le Grand will be on the sand at Barasti. Robin Schulz is performing at The Penthouse FIVE Palm. And there are countless other venues that will be hosting spectacular evenings with views of the fireworks.

Come January we also already know about 4 fantastic festivals, check out the details here. Let’s also not forget that none other than Ed Sheeran will be heading to The Rugby 7s stadium for two nights.

So get your calendars ready…

One Republic, The Tent, Bla Bla, JBR, Thu Jan 25, ticket prices Dhs245 early bird. livenation.me

Images: Getty