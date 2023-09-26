Early bird tickets go on sale next week…

Electronic music fans, listen up: Earlier this year it was announced that the first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment.

We can now confirm the dates for the four-day musical extravaganza, calendars at the ready…

Described as Dubai’s first mega festival, UNTOLD will take place from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Early bird tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 3, priced from Dhs500 for the full four-day access and Dhs1,200 for VIP four-day access. Final release tickets will be priced at Dhs1,500 and Dhs2,500 for VIP. Make sure to register here to get your hands on one of the 5,000 early bird tickets.

While the lineup is still being kept under wraps, the festival is set to feature a range of genres from pop and R&B to house, techno, hip-hop, and more.

This year’s Europe lineup included the likes of legendary DJs Alesso, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and American rockers Imagine Dragons. So we can only expect superstars of the same calibre for the inaugural Middle East event. In fact, we can make a pretty good guess at one of the headliners…

Back in April, to mark the arrival of UNTOLD in the Middle East, DJ Armin Van Buuren performed a record-breaking stunt on the Burj Khalifa. The performance broke not one, but two world records: the highest performance on the tallest building on the planet and the largest LED screen used for a show.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, 2024. Early bird tickets go on sale October 3, from Dhs500, final release tickets from Dhs1,500. untold.ae

Images: Provided