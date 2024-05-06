Lemons, olives and a lot of sun…

When we say food dictates our mood. We’re being dead serious. Summer in the UAE is copious amounts of fun, sun, sweat and a hint of suffering, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy it. And what better way to make every problem in the world better than with food? These summer menus in Dubai will get you all excited about the season all over again, and all you need is one of these for an excuse to dine out.

Here are 6 summer menus to try in Dubai.

Alizée

This French Riviera-inspired Alizée is bringing a slice of French summer to Dubai with their new, exclusive summer set menu, starting June 3. This beachside dining destination will transport you straight to the South of France. The carefully curated three-course set menu is priced at Dhs299 per person, paired with a selected house beverage. Indulge in the light and fresh dishes such as the niçoise salad, the angus beef with black truffle dressing the lamb chops, the rigatoni pasta with parmesan and basil pesto, the brioche tropézienne and more.

Alizée, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, from Jun 3, 7am to 11am, 12pm to 11pm, Dhs299 per head, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @alizeedubai

Couqley

Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood French is bringing it for the summer and we are ready for it. The award-winning restaurant has introduced an all-new festival, summer affair, and is inviting you to relish this classic French dish reimagined. The Steak Tartare on Ice Festival takes this timeless creation from the 1900s, and captures the essence of French tradition with a twist inspired by Dubai’s diversity. There’s five variations -French steak tartare, the beef tartare Méditerranée, the chipotle Latino beef tartare, the wagyu shiitake miso truffle, and the summer fresh garden tartare. Serving until August 31, at Dhs79 for one portion.

Couqley, across various locations, until Aug 31, starts at Dhs79, @couqleyuae

Khyber

For a twist on summer menus, the Khyber Summer Flavours Menu, is all about highlighting the best of Indian cuisine, with a rice and vibrant palate of flavours for these vibrant months ahead. Starting at Dhs149 per person, the special menu features an impressive selection of dishes and multiple courses that will paint a picture of olden day Mumbai. Dishes include batthi da jhinga, aloo methi de tikka, chapli kebab, murgh handi lazeez and more. Daily, 5pm to 11pm with three and four course options. This is the time for an Indian summer.

Khyber, Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, daily, 5pm to 11pm, Dhs149 for weekday three-course, Dhs199 per person for weekend four-course, Tel: (0) 4 455 1101, @khyberdubai

Netsu

Launching in the month of June, Netsu’s ‘Hands-On’ Menu is the Michelin-star awarded restaurant’s offering for the summer season – a menu which highlights traditional Japanese practice of eating with hands and giving guests a glimpse of their culture through this sensory experience. Sample dishes like warayaki japanese 0ysters, moreish fried chicken bao buns, wagyu truffle sandos, spicy tuna temaki handrolls, and more. This menu is for a limited time only, so try it before it disappears. The menu is available from June 7 onwards.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jun 7, Tel: (0) 4 777 2232, @netsudubai

Pret A Manger

For something a little more casual, try Pret’s all-new summer menu, available across all Pret stores throughout Dubai and online through Deliveroo, Talabat, Careem, Noon Food, EatEasy, and Smiles. The menu is available throughout summer, so there’s plenty of time for you to go through it all. The menu features a new lineup of refreshing iced teas and fresh sandwiches, wraps, and bowls including the mozzarella and quinoa bowl, chicken and salsa verde bowl, chicken and salsa verde sandwich, falafel and red tapenade sandwich, egg and avocado rye roll. There’s also peach and hibiscus iced tea, cherry blossom iced tea, and raspberry and mint iced tea.

Pret A Manger, across various locations, throughout summer, @pretuae

Reform Social and Grill

This summer, Reform Social and Grill is inviting you to taste a bit of that UK summer, but without the rain, of course. The Reform tent will be transformed into a giant beach hut every Saturday for the ‘Beside the Seaside’ brunch. Guests will go on a journey from Brighton to Blackpool, accompanied by classic British seaside food, kid’s activities and live music. It’s all going to be very typical and nostalgic with stripy huts and holiday vibes, along with the curated three-course a la carte brunch menu and beverage offers.The sharing-style brunch menu with dessert buffet is priced at Dhs225 for adults, including soft drinks, along with alcoholic beverages at additional charge.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes fun Club, Sat, Dhs225, Tel: (0) 4 454 2638, @reformsocial

Images: Supplied