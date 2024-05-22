It's your last chance to visit these outdoor attractions in Dubai

The city’s fun alfresco spots close for summer…

Like it or not, Dubai is slowly getting warmer, and before you know it, it’s summer again. While some of the top attractions in Dubai remain open year-round, the outdoor ones will shut their doors and will only re-open once the peak of summer has passed – usually around September or October.

So, if you’ve been planning that outdoor attraction visit and haven’t yet gotten around to it, this is your last call.

Ripe Market

Closes on: May 26, 2024

Everyone’s favourite outdoor market for all things vintage, small business, artisanal, homegrown and gourmet shuts down in the summer every May. So hurry up and visit before the chance slips away, as this is your final weekend. Ripe Market is a weekend affair, pitching tent in the Police Academy Park on Saturdays and Sundays with pop-up stalls, food vendors, classes and workshops, entertainment and loads more to see and do. It’s the go-to spot if you’re looking to support local, stock up on fresh foods and produce and just look out for the little man. It’s a fun day out with your family and friends, and definitely different from the typical mall crawling we must resort to come summer.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 3pm to 10pm, Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Dubai Miracle Garden

Closes on: June 2, 2024

Dubai’s most floral space closes its doors over the summer for two reasons. The main reason? The boiling temperatures, but it also closes as the park prepares and plans for its next season. If it’s been a couple of years since you’ve visited, this year, the attraction has expanded the Smurf’s Village and has added in floral tunnels and lighting attractions. Once the summer has passed and the cooler weather has once again settled onto the city, the gates will reopen at Dubai Miracle Garden – usually at the start of the last quarter of the year. If you’re heading online to book tickets, currently the last date you can book is June 2, 2024.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, open daily 9am to 9pm (and 9am to 11pm on weekends), Dhs95 for adults, Dhs80 for children under 12, and under 3s free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Dubai Safari Park

Closes on: June 2, 2024

Dubai Safari Park is home to about 3,000 animals. At the park, you will find tigers, gibbons moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves, mountain gazelles and much more. When mercury levels rise, the park closes its doors to protect the health of the animals (and visitors, of course). This season, at the moment you can only book tickets until June 2, 2024. As part of its closing, Dubai Safari Park has launched a cool offer where a family of five (two adults, and three children) can visit the park for just Dhs105. Purchase tickets here.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, Dhs50 for adults, Dhs20 for children under 12, under 3s free. dubaisafari.ae

Images: Social and supplied