Get excited! The UEFA European Football Championship is just around the corner. The Euro 2024 is set to take place in Germany with the first game kicking off on June 14, 2024. Not all of us can hop on a plane to see the games in person, but several venues in Dubai will create the same electric environment so you won’t miss a second of the fun.

Here are all the best places to watch the Euro 2024 in Dubai

Fanzones in Dubai

Fanzone by McGettigan

The Fanzone by McGettigan is heading indoors to showcase the Euro 2024 tournament at The Agenda at Dubai Internet City. Expect the same electric atmosphere as you may have witnessed during the World Cup games. There are multiple seating options available from standing to premium and VIP.

To kickstart the matches on day one, Veteran Glaswegian pop-rockers, Deacon Blue are jetting in for a crowd-warming pre-match concert. Tickets for the match and concert combo are priced at Dhs195 (which includes a drink), or Dhs55 for match-only access. Doors open at 7pm, the concert starts at 8.30pm and the match kicks off at 11pm.

The Agenda, Dubai Internet City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 580 9159, @fanzonebymcgettigans

Sports bars

71 Sports Bar

This sports bar boasts a golf setup, but you can also enjoy the live football matches on TV screens around the space. During the break, you can enjoy a round of golf or pool, or just enjoy the drinks and bites. On the drinks menu, there’s wine, bubbles, cocktails, and more, but you can check out their happy hour deal which begins at 12pm.

71 Sports Bar, Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 3988, @71sportsbar

Bai Bar & Terrace

Watch the Euro 2024 games while indulging in all your favourites from a special menu. For drinks, you can get a draft beer for Dhs35 or opt for a beer bucket for Dhs190. You can also get a burger and beer for Dhs99 or opt for the Euro sharing board for Dhs199. For a dash of fun, if the team that Billy the Badger roots for loses, supporters of the other team win a round of drinks. There are raffles with great prizes to be won, too.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 995 8210, @bai_bar_terrace

Barasti Beach

The iconic and well-loved beach club Barasti Beach will be screening the games across all screens at the venue. Expect plenty of great deals including a happy hour which runs from 12pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday. If you don’t want to miss a second of the action but still want to enjoy all that Barasti has to offer, head over before the game for a dip in the pool or to laze on the beach. Post the match, you can party into the night on the sand listening to live music.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 1313, @barastibeach

Bedrock DXB

Bedrock Dubai at Pier 7 is the big kid playground with darts and a golf simulator. Book ahead and arrive early to get a game in before the football action begins. There are 20 screens across the venue and you can bet, each will be showing off the football action. You can also enjoy daily happy hour from 12pm and more deals.

Bedrock DXB, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 578 1668, @bedrockdxb

Belgian Cafe Dubai Festival City

Belgian Cafe is offering two ways to see the Euro in June. Pick from an air-conditioned tent with multiple screens, pub grub, drinks and shisha. Or head to Belgian Cafe where you can watch the matches indoors or outdoors on the terrace where you’ll find a massive HD screen. Pair your match with food and beverages and views of the Dubai skyline and the creek.

Belgian Cafe, Crowne Plaza, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 701 1127. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/belgiancafe

Boom Battle Bar

This popular haunt hailing from the UK is always a buzzing spot to be in Dubai, but come football season, expect to hear the support of screaming fans. Inside, there will be multiple screens lining the venue alongside a whopping 150-inch high projector. Go a la carte, or enjoy the special deals including the happy hour or the drunch package for Dhs225 with sips and popular Boom Battle Bar bites. There are also private screenings with soundproof rooms good for 15 guests. Don’t forget to book your spots.

Boom Battle Bar Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 585 7357, @boom.dxb

Buffalo Wings and Rings

This popular casual pub has two branches in town, and both serve up some great deals, game night or not. Whether you head to JLT or DIFC, you can watch the Euro 2024 on screens around the venue while tucking into some great bites and sips. Every Monday, all day long during the Euro enjoy beer deals from Dhs33, or you can enjoy their long happy hour daily from 12pm to 8pm.

DIFC – Level C, Liberty House, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 247 1226/(0)4 359 6900; JLT- Lake Level, Cluster U, Tel: (0)50 961 8122/(0)4 321 6112. @buffalodubai

Claw BBQ

This legendary BBQ joint and largest sports bar on Palm Jumeirah will show every single match across over 50 HD screens as well as a massive projector. Join other fans as you cheer on your team, and if you need some energy tuck into some delicious Southern, All-American classic dishes. For Dhs120 you can get a pint plus platter packed with treats such as buffalo shrimp, mini corn dogs, chicken wings, beef riblets, and chicken strips. There are options for burger fans, but if you prefer just hops, opt for four pints or six bottles for Dhs160.

Claw BBQ, Hilton the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 230 0054, clawbbq.com

The Eloquent Elephant

Teleport to the stadium when you catch the games at The Eloquent Elephant over the football season. Multiple screens around the venue ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action while you tuck in some grub. For Dhs149 you will get The Eloquent Elephant’s homemade Fish n chips or wagyu burger paired with two pints of hops. Or, you can enjoy two hours of free-flowing house spirits, grapes and bottles hops with bar nibbles for Dhs250 per person. You can also pick from the a la carte menu. Expect a surprise visit from The Eloquent Elephant’s special mascot, too.

The Eloquent Elephant, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. @theeloquentelephant

Ernst Biergarten

With the games being held in Germany, you can bet your visit to Ernst Biergarten will be an unbeatable spot to watch the games – especially if you’re rooting for Germany. Expect a three-litre tower of brew, bucket beers, and more. Want bites with your sips? Expect great food deals showcasing German delights such as half ribs, currywurst and more with your favourite stein.

Ernst Biergarten, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 210 2511, ernstbiergarten.com

garden on 8

Media One Hotel is coming to life thanks to the ultimate fan zone at Dubai’s OG garden on 8. The venue will welcome some of the biggest football fans in the city with special deals on food and beverages. Pick a bucket of beers, or get a cool deal on a burger with hops for just Dhs99. Over the quarter and semi-finals, there will be a DJ at the decks pumping out those tunes between the games.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 144 7438, @gardenon8dxb

Goose Island Tap House

FIVE Jumeirah Village’s award-winning pub, Goose Island, which is also now at the newly opened Five Luxe not only covers all your craft beer needs, but come the Euro, it will be showcasing all of the live games on large screens across the venue. Tuck into elevated pub grub, and enjoy all your favourite beverages as you watch the footie action. At JVC, you can get a burger, fries and two bottles of beer for Dhs145, or just opt for a bucket of six beers for a starting price of Dhs199. Need a break from the screen? You can enjoy a game of pool, darts, and arcade games.

Five JVC, Jumeirah Village, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 9989; Five Luxe, Beach Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 275 9999, gooseislanddubai.com

HuQQabaz

HuQQabaz Dubai and HuQQabaz Garden are both showcasing the games on big screens, so you won’t miss a moment of the action. HuQQAbaz Dubai is an all-day dining concept that welcomes the whole family. There’s a kid’s play area so you can’t watch the game uninterrupted with drinks and bites such as pizzas, nachos, sliders, and more. At HuQQabaz Garden, you can watch the games in the garden outdoors under a bougainvillaea canopy while enjoying sharing starters, wraps, sliders and more.

HuQQabaz Dubai, Jumeirah Street, Dubai, @huqqabazDubai; HuQQabaz Garden, Mall of the Emirates, @huqqabazgarden

Icon Bar and Lounge

Root for your team while you tuck into a limited-time menu showcasing small plates and beverages inspired by the top-contending countries. For one dish, it’s Dhs39 but if you want to wet your whistle opt for a food item and a drink for Dhs69. If you’re really hungry, get three dishes for Dhs99.

Icon Bar and Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 366 9111, radissonhotels.com

Kickers

Kickers in Dubai Sports City is a well-known watering hole for avid sports fans and pool players. Views overlook a floodlit football academy but when it’s game time, all eyes will be glued to the football action taking place on screens around the venue.

Kickers, Sports Village Dubai Sports City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 448 1001, @kickersportsbar

La Baie

Now this is one way to watch the football championship! Cheering for your team as you swim in the adults-only pool. It’s Dhs200 per person, but it’s fully redeemable on food and beverages.

La Baie, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 6150, @labaiedubai

Lakeview

Catch all the Euro games indoors or out on the terrace with views overlooking Dubai Creek and the championship golf course. On the menu, expect hearty, delicious food, including the famous all-day English Breakfast. For drinks, a sunset special deal is available daily from 5pm to 9pm, where you can get sips from Dhs30 to Dhs40.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Port Saeed, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 602 1524, @lakeviewdubai

Lock Stock & Barrel

LSB is always buzzing, and it needs to be on your list if you want to watch the Euro. Across all four of LSB’s venues, you can catch the football games for free, and party on until 3am once the game is done. On the menu, there are beers and ciders, signature cocktails, spirits, wine, and more. Pair your sips with popular bar bites such as calamari, chicken tacos, sliders, flatbreads and even sweet treats.

Available across multiple venues in Dubai, Tel: (0)4 423 8307, solutions-leisure.com

Makar

Exclusive offerings, thrilling competitions, a menu packed with Scottish delights and great drink deals await at Makar. You can indulge in a beer and burger for Dhs99 or get a sharing board for Dhs199. Just want drinks? Get a brew for Dhs24, six pints of drafts for Dhs190 or a beer bucket for Dhs180.

Makar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 995 8210, @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Movenpick JLT

Urban Bar and Kitchen (UBK) is one of JLT’s most fondly-regarded, longest-serving, best-equipped entertainment venues, and it’s been pouring great times, perfect pints, strong snacking classics and all the vibes for over a decade now. And of course, they will be showing the live footie action with some great deals up for grabs to ensure the electric vibes don’t stop. You will be able to get one food item and a pint for Dhs109, or pick a food item and get a bucket of five beers for Dhs189.

UBK, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A JLT, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 438 0000, @ubkdubai

Offside

With a name like Offside, you can bet this popular pub at JA Ocean Views Hotel in JBR will be screening the games. Expect food and drink deals plus happy hour during the matches – perfect to keep your strength up as you cheer on your team. The pub will also be giving away some big prizes during the games, so stay tuned.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel The Walk JBR, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 522 0219, @offsidedxb

Phileas Fogg

Offering up a casual pub atmosphere, live music, and epic golf views, this casual pub at the Montgomerie Golf Academy will be screening all the live footie action.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 572 4477, @phileasfoggsdxb

QDs

This legendary sundowner spot offers some unrivalled views of the Creek and Dubai skyline and when it’s football season, you can enjoy the matches across the venue, too. Quench your thirst with mixed drinks and bites and cheer your team.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 295 6000, @qdsdubai

Riva

Riva has several great food and drink combos to ensure you are not hungry (or thirsty) during the game. For Dhs195, you can get a bucket deal with wings or edamame, or for Dhs79 you can get draught beer with two sliders, or for Dhs99 indulge in wings or nachos with a pint. Just want drinks? Get a bucket of beer for Dhs139.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

The Irish Village

This Dubai institution is going big over the Euro games showcasing all the live matches on screens across the venue. Walk-ins are welcomed but you can make table reservations for Dhs200 per person, which is redeemable on food and beverages. And of course, you can expect some hearty grub to help you stay fuelled throughout the match. Matches will be screened at both the Al Garhoud OG branch and Studio One Hotel.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 282 4750; Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 241 8444, theirishvillage.com

The Stables

This popular gastropub will be showcasing all the football matches which can pair with classic British fare with an innovative twist. On the drinks list, you’ll find everything from beer to wines, cocktails and more to satisfy your quench. You can join other guests and watch the games in the main area of the pub, or book one of two VIP areas which will seat 12 guests for Dhs200 per person (a minimum of six people required to book). There are also prizes up for grabs from gold coins to free drinks, PS5 vouchers and even a trip to Mumbai, India.

The Stables, White Crown Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 417 7028, @thestablesdubai

The Underground Pub

The award-winning sports bar and gastro pub will transform into an arena-like ambience, complete with indoor and air-conditioned outdoor seating. There are weekly raffles where fans can win free beers for a year, TVs, rugby tickets and more. There is a VIP package for Dhs10,000 which includes food and beverage credits that can be used throughout the Euro. The card comes loaded with Dhs15,000 and as a bonus, you will also get more chances of winning the raffles.

Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa, Al Sufouh Road, near JBR, Dubai. Tel: (04) 4084257. habtoorgranddining.com

Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant

This speakeasy sports bar & restaurant at Delta JBR will showcase the games backed with exclusive deals, live music and entertainment, grub and pitch-perfect drinks.

Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant, Delta Hotels Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 189 6214. @speakeasydubai

Wavebreaker

Wavebreaker has put together a special Euro 2024 menu to keep your spirits alive as you watch the match. There’s a burger and beer combo for Dhs99, a nacho and beer combo for Dhs79, and a chicken wing and beer combo for Dhs89. There’s also a five-bottle beer bucket for Dhs175.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Wavehouse at Atlantis The Palm

The star of the show at this popular hangout spot has to be the state-of-the-art wave machine, but when the Euros begin, everyone can turn their attention to the six screens showcasing the adrenaline-pumping football action. There will be an exclusive beverage offering with a dedicated football food menu featuring eight mouth-water cuisines. During the games, there will be a live band from 8pm to 11.30pm Monday to Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday. 3pm to 5.30pm and 7.30pm to 9pm.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @wavehousedubai

