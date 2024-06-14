Football fever is in the air…

The UEFA European Football Championship is just around the corner. The Euro 2024 matches are set to take place in Germany with the first game kicking off on June 14, 2024, and there are plenty of top spots in Dubai to catch all the action.

And you know you just have to check out the fan zones, too…

Here are all the fan zones to watch the Euro 2024 in Dubai

Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s

The Fanzone by McGettigan is heading indoors to showcase the Euro 2024 tournament at The Agenda at Dubai Internet City. Expect the same electric atmosphere as you may have witnessed during the World Cup games. There are multiple seating options available from standing to premium and VIP. Get all the details including prices here.

Originally, to kickstart the season on day 1, Veteran Glaswegian pop-rockers, Deacon Blue were set to perform a pre-match concert but had to cancel due to illness. Instead, we will now have the legendary 90s, also very Scottish, pop-rock sensation – Del Amitri. Ticket prices remain the same. Match and concert combo are priced at Dhs195 (which includes a drink), or Dhs55 for match-only access, fully redeemable on food and beverages. Doors open at 5pm, the concert starts at 8pm and the match kicks off at 11pm.

PS – Deacon Blue will still return to Dubai, but at a later date on November 16.

The Agenda, Dubai Internet City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 580 9159, @fanzonebymcgettigans

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar

Located within Jumeirah Golf Estates, this spacious venue has 20 screens dotted around the walls indoors, and a dedicated air-conditioned fan-zone tent featuring a mega screen in the centre. You’ll also get some beautiful views of the oasis of Jumeirah Golf Estates. On the menu, there are sharing platters for Dhs195 which will feed five hungry diners. You can also dine with a smaller group, there are combo deals from Dhs95 such as a burger and pint, pizza and pint, wings and a beer tower, and more.

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Golf & Country Club, Tel: (0)4 586 7767, dubaigolf.com

Barasti Fanzone

Barasti is already a popular spot in Dubai for residents and visitors, and when it’s game time, the OG Beach Bar will be screening all of the matches in an air-conditioned tent in the city. Expect the same electrifying atmosphere with pyrotechnics and live entertainment throughout the tournament. You can also enjoy a dip and watch the matches on a huge screen from the temperature-controlled pool. For bites and sips, there are Barasti brew pints for Dhs40, a drinks package for two hours for Dhs199, and 50 per cent off selected bites on match days. If you wear your team’s football shirt on match day, you automatically get a half pint free, and there’s even happy hour from 12pm to 8pm on Monday to Friday. Post the match, there will be a live band and a DJ set.

Tables and seatings are on a first come first serve basis, and there are VIP tables but you need to make a prior booking.

Barasti Beach Bar, June 14 to July 14, 9am to 3am, Tel: (0)56 992 2847/(0)56 992 2983, @barastibeach

Downtown Fanzone by JA

Located at Ballers Downtown Dubai, this air-conditioned fanzone takes place in a tent with giant screens across the venue ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action. Fans can choose a more luxurious viewing experience and book the VIP lounges where you’ll get premium seating and services. You can enjoy bites from various food trucks and stalls and drinks from the lively bars. Besides the footie entertainment on the screen, there’s live music and performances. Before the match, there’s happy hour, plus a bubbly deal for the ladies.

Ballers Downtown Dubai, June 14 to July 14, Tel: (0)4 814 5604, @ballersdubai

garden on 8

Media One Hotel is coming to life thanks to the ultimate fan zone at Dubai’s OG garden on 8. Over the summer, the traditional pub garden converts into an indoor venue without losing its chilled-laid-back vibe. When the Euro begins, the venue will welcome some of the biggest football fans in the city with special deals on food and beverages. Pick a bucket of beers, or get a cool deal on a burger with hops for just Dhs99. Over the quarter and semi-finals, there will be a DJ at the decks pumping out those tunes between the games.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 144 7438, @gardenon8dxb

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Remember the cool fanzone Jumeirah Emirates Towers? Well, the vibes return for the Euros and you can watch all the live action at the newly launched Football Lounge. Located at The Agency, expect giant screens, beverage packages and football-themed menus with lip-smacking delicacies.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 330 0000, @jumeirahemiratestowers

QD’s

You can’t expect some top tournaments to go on without it being screened at QDs. The tent has gone up again for the summer and here you can catch all the adrenaline-pumping football action. You’ll pair the games against a stunning city backdrop with delicious drinks and sips. There’s a vegetarian menu (Dhs135) and a non-vegetarian menu (Dhs185) packed with treats from sliders to fries, nachos, wings, calamari and more. Both options are served with a complimentary pint of hops.

QD’s, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 602 1587, dubaicreekresort.com/qds-fanzone

Zabeel House The Greens

Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah is already popular as it. But when the Euro starts, this neighbourhood is going to come to life with the cheers of football fans supporting their team. The dedicated fanzone offers bench seatings creating a stadium-like atmosphere where guests can watch the games on large screens. Off the menu curated by restobar 42 Midtown, you can find woodfire pizzas, the 42 Midtown wagyu burger, popcorn chicken, desserts and more. Expect promotions throughout the day including a happy hour from 2pm to 7pm, plus food and drink deals you can share. Want to enjoy the games in private? There are four rooms perfect for group bookings. Book your spot on 04 519 1186.

Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 519 1186, @zabeelhousethegreens