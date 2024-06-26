A breakfast of champs…

I’m a notorious night owl, and if it weren’t for the office and waking up early to get to work on time, I’d probably only get up after 10am every morning. But when places like bkry in Alserkal exist, I’m inclined to wake up early and enjoy breakfast.

An experimental backspace that is genuinely meticulous and has an authentic love and care for the art and tradition of baking. Flour that is milled in-house, and butter that is churned in the back – there is an actual sense that baking means business at bkry.

I’ve had my fair share of croissants in my life, there is just something about the perfectly folded, airy pastry that pulls apart so effortlessly. Much like most of my generation on the internet, I have a deep love for the crescent-shaped snack. And when I took my first bite at bkry, it was as though I’d just bit into a cloud of ethereal deliciousness.

Any variation of croissant you could imagine, bkry will likely have. In the back, a glass box of bakers fold, knead, and fill the pastries, the love sparkling in their eyes.

I’m really bigging up the croissants but make no mistake, their babkas, cinnamon rolls and food menu are just as stellar.

The breakfast menu is short and sweet which is ideal for someone like me that early in the morning. Whoever thought to put a stracciatella cheese toastie (Dhs46) on the breakfast menu is a legend in my eyes. It’s gooey and crunchy in all the right places. No breakfast menu is complete without an incredible shakshouka (Dhs58).

Back to the pastries – It’s difficult to choose which one of the croissants was my favourite. On the savoury front I’d have to say the cheese croissant (Dhs27) with its salty bechamel filling has my heart. While the sweet selection, I’d toss and turn at night trying to decide between the almond croissant (Dhs25) and the cruffin (Dhs25), or perhaps the chocolate hazelnut croissant (Dhs23).

Before I can even forget, my heart has a special place for the baristas and their care and attention to mixology magic. Drinks that taste like melted strawberry ice cream, coffees that are made with love and even if you don’t like matcha, order the iced matcha and let it change your life.

The verdict: If you want to eat a croissant, go to a place that sells croissants (bkry), and eat a croissant. Leave your calorie counting at the door.

Bkry, Alserkal Avenue, Warehouse 76, Al Quoz, open daily 8am to 10pm. @bkry.space