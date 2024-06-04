We want flaky pastries, not flaky friends…

Who would ever say no to a good pastry? Not us, that’s for sure. And we know, these delicious treats are not good for the hips, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge every once in a while. Thankfully, you’ll find a number of cafes serving up good pastries in Dubai and the treats are delicious and flaky… oh, so flaky…

Here’s where to get the most delicious croissants and pastries in Dubai.

Alma 560 Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma 560 Café (@alma560cafe)

Are you on the hunt for authentic Pastel de Nata? Thankfully, your search can successfully end here. Alma 560 located in the Gold and Diamond Park is your one-stop shop for all things Portuguese Tarts. Rooted in Portuguese traditions, you are guaranteed a delicious tart paired with a tasty coffee. And you can window shop after your sweet treat.

Alma 560 Cafe, Building 5, Shop 7, Gold and Diamond Park, Sheikh Zayed road, open daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 340 5060 alma560.com

bkry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bkry (@bkry.space)



Found on the edge of Alserkal Avenue, a brand new bakery has just opened its doors and let me tell you – it is delicious. From incredibly crafted mocktails to wonderful and flaky pastries – say hello to bkry (said, per letter not as “bakery”) If you’re looking for a spot that offers up pastries with creative twists both literally and flavour wise – then this is the spot for you. Try the cheese croissant and thank us later.

bkry, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, open daily 8am to 10pm. @bkry.space

Bread Ahead

The cult Expo bakery that wowed our stomachs, Instagram feeds and hearts during Expo 2020 has officially opened its doors in Mall of The Emirates. Bread Ahead serves up honest and delicious pastries that we can safely say we are obsessed with, from cookies, to carrot cake, pizza and of course the famous doughnuts. Try out the blackcurrant cheesecake-filled doughnut for a zingy bite of pure deliciousness.

Bread Ahead, Level 1, Mall of The Emirates, open from 10am. @breadaheaduae

Bageri Form

Finely rolled layers and hundreds of them. These inspired Scandi bakes are incredible. Their pastries are truly flaky and packed with flavour. The cookies are soft and gooey just as you’d expect them to be. These pasties are expertly created, you can taste the love.

Bageri Form, Building 4, Dubai Design District, open Mon to Thu 7.30am to 8pm, Fri to Sun 8.30am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 570 8777, @bageriform

Birch Bakery

They are the suppliers for Raw Coffee Company, Mirzam Dubai and more, but this bakery delivers directly to your door. Pick from a variety of bread, croissants that are airy and filled with cheese and jalapeños, pastry boxes and bags that include cookies, and buns.

Birch Bakery, open Sun to Fri 7am to 4pm and Sat 7am to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 397 0996, birchcafe.com, @birch.bakery

Ida Bistro and Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IDA Bakery & Bistro (@idabakeryae)

After celebrating its first successful year in Fujairah, it only made sense to open a branch in Dubai. Ida is a gorgeous and sleek cafe in Downtown Dubai that serves up pastries, baked goods and manakish galore. We cannot recommend the cinnamon and pecan roll enough.

Ida Bistro and Bakery, Palace Hotel Cafe, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, open daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 636 2426 @idabakeryae

Bakers Kitchen

Run by Chef Sven, Bakers Kitchen is a great place to go for a healthy, tasty and reasonably priced meal. The bakery also makes bread that is out of this world. While technically not a pastry, the bread gets an honourable mention for being absolutely delicious. They do also have some incredible pastries as well. PS – They are also bread-baking classes for those interested.

Bakers Kitchen, Dusit Princess Residence, Dubai Marina, open daily 8am to 9.30pm. Tel: (0)56 824 0790, bakerskitchenuae.org, @bakerskitchenuae

Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery

This homegrown cafe and bakery pride itself on sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. Their breads come in gluten-free, vegan and low-GI options. Their pastry boutique menu includes items such as twice-baked almond croissants (one please), viennoiseries galore including cinnamon and raisin swirls, and apple crumble danishes.

Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, various locations around Dubai, risendubai.com, @risendubai

Milk Bakery

Babkas, croissants, danishes and everything in between, Milk Bar specialise in all things sweet. They do offer breakfasts such as waffle sriracha Benedict, but we are currently more interested in their dessert menu. The list includes items such as Oreo truffles, Nutella cookies and cereal killer milk cake. Their babkas come in chocolate and zaatar flavours and are delicious.

Milk Bakery, Al Wasl, Jumeriah, open Sun to Thu 7.30am to midnight and Fri and Sat 7.30am to 1am. Tel: (055) 774 4441, @milkbar.ae

Rise & Dawn

Baked to perfection freshly every day, Rise & Dawn’s pastry chefs take extra care in the production process. Their baked goods include different croissants, artisan sourdough, cakes and cookies. As if pastries weren’t enough, you can’t munch on a croissant without a coffee. Rise & Dawn have their own coffee bean roastery inside The Sum of Us. For next-day delivery make sure you get those orders in before 5pm.

Rise & Dawn, Burj Al Salam, ground floor, open daily 7am to 4pm. Tel: (056) 445 7526, riseanddawnbakehouse.com

Flaky Pastry

Dubai has its first croissanterie. And its name upholds the standard of any good croissant. The perfectly rolled pastries are light and flaky, one bite and you’re transported to the streets of France. They are works of art with millions of delicately crafted layers of love. The time, patience and care are put into each individual pastry and it really shines through in these bundles of carb-filled treats.

Flaky Pastry, City Walk Dubai, open Mon to Thu 7am to 8pm and Fri to Sun 8am to 9pm. Tel: (054) 998 4434, @flakypastrydubai

Images: Social