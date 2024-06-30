UAE announces fuel prices for July 2024
If you drive a vehicle, note that the UAE’s fuel prices have been announced for July 2024.
From July 1, 2024, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs3.14 per litre to Dhs2.99 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.88 per litre in July, down from Dhs3.02 in June 2024. This is a decrease of 14fils per litre.
The cost of Diesel will increase by 1fil for July 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.89 per litre.
Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to June 2024.
2024
January: Dhs2.82
February: Dhs2.88
March: Dhs3.03
May: Dhs3.34
June: Dhs3.14
July: Dhs2.99
All prices include the five per cent VAT.
The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting UAE fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.
