Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, note that the UAE’s fuel prices have been announced for July 2024.

From July 1, 2024, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs3.14 per litre to Dhs2.99 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.88 per litre in July, down from Dhs3.02 in June 2024. This is a decrease of 14fils per litre.

The cost of Diesel will increase by 1fil for July 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.89 per litre.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to June 2024.

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99