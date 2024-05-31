Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have decreased for June 2024.

From June 1, 2024, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs3.34 per litre to Dhs3.14 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.02 per litre in June down from Dhs3.22 in May 2024. This is a decrease of 20fils per litre.

The cost of Diesel will also decrease for May 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.88 per litre – a decrease from Dhs3.07 in June 2024.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to June 2024.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3

August: Dhs3.14

September: Dhs3.42

October: Dhs3.44

November: Dhs3.03

December: Dhs2.96

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14