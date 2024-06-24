If you’re looking for an excuse to dine out in Dubai, look no further…

It’s easy to spend a lot of money on food in Dubai. Almost too easy. But we’ve found a selection of some of the city’s best restaurants – from hot new openings to old favourites – offering discounted set menus and dining deals for you make the most of over the coming summer months.

Whether you’re looking for a spot to enjoy a long leisurely lunch with a view or a wine-fuelled catch-up with friends, here’s our pick of the best-value deals in Dubai restaurants right now…

Rare

This new City Walk hotspot has hit the ground running with its can’t-miss menu paired with beautifully chic interiors, soulful service, and rare ability to impress every guest that steps through its doors. Not to mention its fabulous ladies’ night deal every Wednesday. And now, there’s yet another reason to visit this fiery home-grown spot: every day from 5pm to 7.30pm, guests can enjoy Dhs10 oysters served during happy hour accompanied with cocktails, beer, and wine for Dhs35 and Perrier Jouet Champagne for just Dhs65 per glass.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Milos

Transport to the Greek seaside this summer at Milos. Atlantis the Royal’s fine dining Greek-Mediterranean restaurant has launched a new lunch experience taking place Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 4pm. The three course menu, priced at just Dhs200 per person, showcases beloved Milos classics featuring the freshest Mediterranean seafood including salmon tartare, Taramasalata, grilled fish of the day, and to finish, Greek yogurt ice cream served with honey from the island of Kythir.

Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2555. atlantis.com

SAL

Who would have thought you’d be able to wine and dine at the luxury-laden Burj Al Arab without breaking the bank? But we’re here to tell you that this is indeed, a possibility. SAL, Burj Al Arab’s chic beachside restaurant and beach club with pool access and views of the gorgeous Arabian Gulf is the place to be for award-winning Mediterranean grub. The lunch set menu at SAL, available Monday to Friday, from 12.30pm to 5.30pm will transport you to a magical land of Mediterranean flavours across three divine courses. The best part? You can sample this special menu for as little as Dhs195 per head.

SAL, Burj Al Arab, Mon to Fri, from 12.30pm to 5.30pm and 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs195 per head, Tel: (800) 323 232, @sal_burjalarab

Netsu

Netsu, located in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, is inviting guests to experience a unique “hands-on menu” this summer. The fine dining Japanese restaurant’s signature summer menu encourages guests to put down the chopsticks and reconnect with the ancient practice of eating with their hands. On the menu? Guests can enjoy Warayaki-style Japanese oysters, fried chicken bao buns, and Wagyu truffle sandos, as well as Netsu’s famous Japanese Wagyu A5 nigiri and spicy tuna temaki handroll. The menu is priced at Dhs350 per person, until August 31.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah 1. Tel: (0)4 777 2232, mandarinoriental.com

CE LA VI

Sundays are for sipping this summer with CE LA VI’s new ‘rosé all day’ lunch deal. Enjoy a delicious three-course menu by Chef Howard Ko, paired perfectly with three-hours of your favourite rosé while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the live violist. Available every Sunday from 12pm to 6pm for Dhs350 per person.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Rosé All Day, Sundays, 12pm to 6pm. Dhs350. Tel:(0) 4 582 6111. celavi.com

Tamoka

Stunning beachfront restaurant Tamoka will teleport you straight to Tulum with its tropical decor and pulsing playlist. This summer, guests can enjoy its Latin American and Caribbean-inspired dishes with a special lunch offer which includes a starter, main course, and two hours of free-flowing wine for Dhs249 per person. From delicate pan-fried red snapper paired with a refreshing avocado-mango salsa to succulent roasted pork belly drizzled with a smoky peanut mole, there’s something for everyone.

Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 4.30pm. Until September 30. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Images: Social/Provided