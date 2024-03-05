The people have spoken…

Dubai’s leisure, entertainment and dining scene really has captured the world’s attention – and for good reason. The pace of its development, the strength and depth of homegrown ingenuity, and the critical mass of its creative core – draws in the world’s finest talent and biggest names, so they too can get a seat at the grand table. All of it together, puts Dubai in a league of its own. And because it’s our job to show you and celebrate the best of What’s On in this city, each March we host our annual What’s On Awards Dubai, and this year was no different. On March 4, in a glittering awards ceremony, we crowned your favourite dining, leisure and lifestyle outlets across the city, across a huge 52 categories. Over a rigorous three-month period, you voted in the thousands for your favourite restaurants, hotels, bars, salons, gyms, apps, and events.

We couldn’t let you have all the fun though, as there are six awards chosen exclusively by What’s On – these are Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Chef of the Year, Culinary Experience of the Year, Homegrown Restaurant of the Year, and Sustainable Restaurant of the Year. We won’t keep you in suspense a moment longer, here are your winners for 2024…

Editors’ choice

Restaurant of the Year – Kinoya

From humble beginnings as underground supper club, A Story of Food, back in 2017 chef Neha Mishra created her restaurant Kinoya, which became the sole reason for foodies to go to The Greens when it opened in Onyx Tower in 2021. In the years that have followed, she’s innovated and accelerated, while still pouring the same passion into her innovative Japanese dishes as she did when she began serving ramen from her home kitchen to friends. Regardless of the occasion, Kinoya is a fail-safe restaurant for residents, visitors, business lunches and date night dinners. And this year, its meteoric success reached new heights when Kinoya became one of an elite few homegrown Dubai concepts, opening as a 20-seater eatery in the world’s most iconic food hall, Harrods in London.

@kinoya.ae

Newcomer of the Year – Chez Wam

If Dubai is a cultural melting pot, then Chez Wam is a culinary one. The brainchild of star chef Hadrien Villedieu, it is a journey through his personal memory bank, with the menu featuring influences from the Mediterranean coast as present as those from the streets of Tokyo. We imagine that if we went round to Chef Hadrien’s for dinner, the menu at Chez Wam is what he’d feed us. The St Regis Gardens eatery successful manages to feel sophisticated and yet welcoming, and is neatly arranged around the open kitchen, where chef Hadrien can always be found, leading his brigade to create a restaurant that quite simply leaves you wanting more every time.

@chezwamdubai

Chef of the Year – Kelvin Cheung, Jun’s

Since bursting onto the scene in Downtown Dubai two years ago, third-culture chef and restaurateur Kelvin Cheung has captivated the city’s culinary scene with his trailblazing creations. Seamlessly blending influences from his Canadian and Chinese roots, Chicago upbringing, and culinary experiences in America, Hong Kong, and France, Chef’s Kelvin’s cooking is impossible to tie to one cuisine. The Willy Wonka of the culinary world, Chef Kelvin infuses each dish with his distinct personality, skillfully intertwining nostalgia, innovation, and stories from his childhood, to create culinary masterpieces that leave diners spellbound. Chef Kelvin is also committed to sustainability, crafting his menu seasonally based on what is available at local farms.

@junsdubai

Culinary experience of the Year – Row on 45

The crowning jewel in star chef Jason Atherton’s tripod of culinary experiences at Grosvenor House is Row on 45. On every level: setting, atmosphere, service, cuisine, wine pairing – it excels. The 17-course modular, multi-setting menu is nothing short of a sensorial safari. A broadly European menu enhanced by masterful Asian side steps, along the way guests are invited to ruminate on evoked palate snapshots from Chef Jason’s exotic kitchen expeditions, absorb the theatre of precision detail presentation, and the operatic choreography of service par excellence.

@rowon45dubai

Homegrown restaurant of the year – Odeon

Underrated and authentic, Odeon is a Jumeirah Beach Road villa-turned-French food haven with a fresh food market/fromagerie/patisserie downstairs and refined restaurant upstairs. Owned by a lovely French husband-and-wife who manage the kitchen and FOH respectively, its traditional French cuisine, served with passion and love, sets it apart in Dubai’s culinary landscape. Odeon is a deserving recipient of our Homegrown Restaurant of the Year award, embodying the spirit of gastronomic adventure and homegrown entrepreneurial success.

@odeondubai

Sustainable restaurant of the year – Lila Wood-Fired Taqueria

Homegrown and family-run, this cosy unlicensed eatery in Jumeirah 3 is the brainchild of chef Shaw Lash (Lila) and her husband, Tarek. The first wood fired taqueria in the city has had the foodies flocking to its door since opening little over a year ago, and with good reason. Not only is their authentic Mexican fare truly outstanding, they pour passion and determination into sustainable production and locally sourcing ingredients wherever possible. They buy all their seafood from local fishermen, and work with Integrated Green Resources (IGR) as the local farm partner who grow Mexican vegetables locally and organically.

@lilataqueria

Restaurants Above Dhs400

Favourite Asian Restaurant: Mekong, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

A Pan-Asian restaurant in five-star surroundings, Mekong sets the bar for hotel dining in Dubai. A fusion of Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine, Mekong upgrades classic street foods to exotic fine dining dishes served in a colourful, eclectic space with vibrant colours, an outdoor terrace, and a private dining room.

@mekong.dubai

Highly Commended Asian Restaurant: Asia Asia

Highly Commended Asian Restaurant: Tong Thai, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Favourite Brasserie: The Maine Land Brasserie

Perfecting the art of blending glamour and contemporary design, The Maine Land Brasserie has floor to ceiling windows, bold frames and unique detailing. A long marbled bar reaches the length of the 100-capacity restaurant, while the open kitchen wafts a continuous delicious aroma. The menu features all of your favourite comfort food, elevated with the best ingredients to deliver a memorable meal every time.

themaine.ae

Highly Commended Brasserie: Couqley French Brasserie

Highly Commended Brasserie: MINA Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Favourite Brunch – À La Carte: CÉ LA VI

Soaring 220 metres above sea level, Cé La Vi is a Michelin-guide Asian restaurant and one of Dubai’s highest rooftops. Designed by award winning Chef Howard Ko, CÉ LA VI’s epic brunch set menu offers a fantastic feast while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the resident DJ and live entertainment.

@celavidubai

Highly Commended Brunch – A La Carte: Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Highly Commended Brunch – A La Carte: Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Favourite Brunch – Buffet: London Social Garden, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s London Social Brunch is every foodie’s paradise, with 12 live cooking stations taking you on a culinary journey through Borough Market, China Town and Soho. Classic British cocktails will be at your disposal from the bar or the beverage trolley, while oysters are served directly to your table as you soak up the sun.

ritzcarlton.com

Highly Commended Brunch – Buffet: Al Qasr Brunch, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Highly Commended Brunch – Buffet: Traiteur Brunch, Park Hyatt Dubai

Favourite French Restaurant: La Cantine du Fauborg

Since opening its doors more than two decades ago, La Cantine Du Faubourg, has been the rendez-vous of choice for many Dubai folk who are in search of a hip lunch spot, sophisticated dinner, after-work drinks, or weekend brunch. Found in the arrondissement of Dubai Financial Centre, La Cantine du Faubourg serves up a menu of French and international dishes. Chef Gilles Bosquet uses premium seasonal produce to put together statement signatures such as beef short ribs, yellowfin ceviche, veal Milanese and lobster spaghetti.

Highly Commended French Restaurant: Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco, One&Only Royal Mirage

Highly Commended French Restaurant: Odeon

Favourite Indian Restaurant: Tresind Studio

Two Michelin-star fine dining Indian restaurant Tresind Studio is a testament to Dubai’s homegrown culinary scene. The restaurant, a former What’s On Restaurant of the Year recipient, has long been considered the best, most organic retelling of the burgeoning flavours laced within Indian cuisine. A reward for its intimate dining experience, charming homegrown clout, a humble head chef with genius ambition, and an ever-evolving menu that elevates modern Indian cuisine into the stratosphere.

Highly Commended Indian Restaurant: Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm

Highly Commended Indian Restaurant: Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Favourite Italian Restaurant: Il Borro

A multi-What’s On Award winner – and for good reason – this wonderful Italian restaurant can do no wrong in our eyes, and yours too it seems. Whether its the serene location at Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, the expansive menu of authentic Italian dishes, or the world class service, Il Borro Tuscan Bistro is consistently exceptional.

ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Highly Commended Italian Restaurant: Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Highly Commended Italian Restaurant: Ristorante Loren

Favourite Japanese Restaurant: Mimi Kakushi

When it comes to new restaurants in Dubai, there’s often a lot of initial fanfare, but the true mark of a success is when people keep coming back. One such restaurant is Mimi Kakushi, the suave Japanese venue that can be found nestled at the Four Seasons Jumeirah Restaurant Village. Brought to you by the people behind French restaurant La Cantine du Faubourg, casual Portuguese spot Lana Lusa, Middle Eastern restaurant Ninive, and Twiggy – Mimi Kakushi more than lived up to expectations. The restaurant seamlessly fuses Japanese street life, night life and the 1920’s Osaka era. You’ll see nods to that era all around the restaurant, from the decor to the soft background music of trumpeter Fumio Nanri’s, known as the Satchmo of Japan, creating a jazz vibe.

mimikakushi.ae

Highly Commended Japanese Restaurant: Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm

Highly Commended Japanese Restaurant: UCHI

Favourite Latin American Restaurant: Fusion Ceviche

What’s On’s Homegrown Restaurant of the Year 2023, Fusion Ceviche is an authentic hole-in-the-wall Peruvian eatery in JLT. The chef behind this restaurant, Penelope Diaz, is a self-taught Peruvian chef whose journey as a Dubai restauranteur began from humble beginnings hosting supper clubs in her apartment. This small, unassuming JLT restaurant is a true reflection of her passion to share her heritage with the world, from the decor to the incredible ceviche’s she makes for guests of the 20 seater restaurant.

@fusioncevichedxb

Highly Commended Latin American Restaurant: La Niña

Highly Commended Latin American Restaurant: Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant: Estiatorio Milos Dubai, Atlantis The Royal

Fresh seafood, simple ingredients, and incredible garden views transport diners to the Greek seaside at Milos. At the helm of the Greek Mediterranean restaurant Milos is chef Costas Spiliadis, presenting his lauded take on high-end Hellenic food, wine, and hospitality. Forgoing the traditional taverna feel that most Greek restaurants adopt, the expansive restaurant is a magnificently large space, with double height ceiling, a standout show kitchen, and rows of tables that lead out to the terrace. Every dish from the freshly caught fish and Greek wild oysters to the ceviches and tzatziki are presented in their purest form, with ingredients promising the freshest of flavours.

@milosdubai

Highly Commended Mediterranean Restaurant: Opa

Highly Commended Mediterranean Restaurant: Zenon, Kempinski Central Avenue

Favourite Middle Eastern: Ninive

Ninive has long been a favourite on Dubai’s Middle Eastern dining scene thanks to its leafy alfresco terrace, gorgeous grand Majlis feel, and bold Levantine flavours. The Bedouin-inspired majlis by Rikas is the perfect place to enjoy excellent Middle Eastern and Turkish cuisine in a luxurious yet comfortable locale. Earlier this year, the brand opens a desert iteration within the resort of Bab Al Shams.

ninive.ae

Highly Commended Middle Eastern Restaurant: Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Highly Commended Middle Eastern Restaurant: HUQQA

Favourite Seafood Restaurant: The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill, JBR

A fail safe spot for lunch or dinner every single day of the week, The Maine is a sensational seafood spot and recurring What’s On Award winner. This cool brasserie was an immediate hit when it burst onto the city’s dining scene thanks to the cool décor, great service, and frankly mind-blowing lobster rolls. Despite now being seven years old, it’s still at the top of its game.

themaine.ae

Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Peppercrab, Grand Hyatt Dubai

Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Sea Fu, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Favourite Steakhouse: Leña

Leña is a haute steakhouse from one of Andalusia’s top culinary disruptors, Dani García. The restaurant, located at the St Regis Gardens, features a contemporary dining space with an impressive open kitchen, a bar and lounge area, a stunning outdoor terrace, and 14-seater Smoked Room – an intimate chefs table serving a Fire Omakase menu showcasing the fine art of grilling.

@lenadubai.dg

Highly Commended Steakhouse: Porterhouse Steaks & Grill, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

Highly Commended Steakhouse: Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Food concepts

Favourite Afternoon Tea: Mashrabiya Lounge, Fairmont The Palm

Mashrabiya Lounge, located at Fairmont The Palm, offers a daily high tea experience. Guests are treated to a delightful assortment of traditional English finger sandwiches featuring cucumber and mint cream cheese, as well as truffle egg salad served on mini brioche buns. Sweet temptations include treats like lemon meringue tarts, raspberry macaroons, and freshly baked scones. There’s a wide variety of tea from Japan, Sri Lanka and China or guests can choose the bubbles package.

fairmont.com

Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: The Lobby Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: SocialBee, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Favourite Alfresco Restaurant: Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

This popular beachfront spot at Jumeirah Beach Hotel offers guests social, open-fire cooking with the most picturesque views over Burj Al Arab. It’s got a pretty boho feel, with tables across the terrace that spills down to a more relaxed lounge on the beach. Inspired by the Babylonian god of fire and light, Nuska, offers Mediterranean dishes that are prepared fresh over a coal fire you can enjoy with a side of ocean views.

@nuskadubai

Highly Commended Alfresco Restaurant: Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Highly Commended Alfresco Restaurant: Tagomago

Favourite Breakfast: Sirali

Dubai’s popular Turkish restaurant, Sirali, serves up a Turkish breakfast spread of dreams every weekend where guests can enjoy a selection of bread and pastries, homemade jams, shakshuka, salads, cheese, fermented sausage, egg salad, and more. Located in Habtoor City, Sirali is warm and inviting, just like the ever-hospitable owner, Fadi, who makes every guest feel like they’re special. The portions are generous, the flavours are fantastic, and the service is the kind you tell everyone you know about.

@siralikebapdubai

Highly Commended Breakfast: Charlie and Friends

Highly Commended Breakfast: One Life Kitchen and Café, D3

Favourite Burger: Good Burger

Good Burger, the brainchild of Palestinian chef and restaurateur Luma Makhlouf and sister to the beloved food truck-turned-permanent eatery Maiz Tacos in JLT, is our go-to for simple yet delicious buns. Whether you’re craving Luma’s classic American-style burger with pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and special sauce, or yearning for something more decadent like their truffle creation, Good Burger hits the mark every time with its understated yet satisfying offerings.

@goodburgerdxb

Highly Commended Burger: Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village

Highly Commended Burger: Slaw

Favourite Business Lunch: Eugène Eugène

Hidden away on a rooftop in the Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène is a stunning oasis and greenhouse-inspired French brasserie. Located on the second floor of the Kempinski Hotel, the licensed spot is the latest arrival from Rikas Group, hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi. The simple yet satisfying menu features traditional dishes with a modern twist, from fresh seafood to delicious meats, sharing style starters, and Mediterranean pasta.On weekdays, head chef Yanis Sgad whips up a delicious business lunch priced at Dhs100 for two courses.

@eugeneeugenedubai

Highly Commended Business Lunch: Salero – Tapas & Bodega, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Highly Commended Business Lunch: Sushisamba Dubai

Favourite Café: Unwind Café

This café has a small yet artisanal menu with unorthodox sandwiches, coffees and desserts. It also has over 800 games, and the place is teeming with ‘game masters’ to help you pick a game and understand the rules. If you need to refuel alongside your games, indulge in all-day breakfast, snacks, sandwiches, desserts, milkshakes speciality coffee. There are two Unwind board game cafes in Dubai to pick from: Hessa and Zabeel.

@unwinddubai

Highly Commended Cafe: Blue Box Café

Highly Commended Cafe: Saddle Café

Favourite Dessert: Jun’s

It’s undeniable that chef and restaurateur Kelvin Cheung, along with his restaurant Jun’s in Downtown Dubai, has significantly impacted the city’s food scene. The modern fine dining menu serves as a testament to chef Kelvin’s culinary evolution, drawing inspiration from his childhood memories and his extensive culinary career spanning across various countries, including China, Canada, India, and America. And the dessert menu deserves just as much recognition as the rest. Highlights include the boba creme brûlée and our personal favourite, the kaya, featuring pandan, sago, sesame ball, coconut sponge, and kaya cream.

@junsdubai

Highly Commended Dessert: Madeleine Et Marcel

Highly Commended Dessert: Margaux, Jumeirah Mina A Salam

Favourite Healthy Restaurant: Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen

This homegrown concept is Dubai’s first specialised juice bar and kitchen. Founded in 2020, Feels was born out of a passion for clean eating, creativity, and an active lifestyle. The beachfront spot serves 100 per cent natural healthy and nutritious food, juices, and smoothies.

@wearefeels

Highly Commended Healthy Restaurant: Comptoir 102

Highly Commended Healthy Restaurant: Fika, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Favourite Lifestyle App: Privilee

Taking home the crown for the fourth(!) year in a row, is brilliant lifestyle app, Privilee. From unlimited access to five-star beaches, private pools, gyms and thousands of fitness classes, being a part of the Privilee community is almost a rite of passage for residents, especially for those with families.

privilee.ae

Highly Commended App: The Entertainer

Highly Commended App: Viya Rewards

Favourite Pizza: Motorino Dubai, JA Ocean View Hotel

Last year’s Highly Commended for Favourite Pizza at the What’s On Dubai Awards, Motorino Pizza’s are easily some of the best pies in the city. The iconic New York pizzeria is housed in JA Ocean View hotel and famed for its dough which takes two-days to perfect, creating puffy yet crispy crusts.

@motorinodxb

Highly Commended Pizza: Monno

Highly Commended Pizza: The Nice Guy

Favourite Pub Grub: The Duck Hook

British gastropub The Duck Hook at the Dubai Hills Golf Club is your go-to spot for a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy classic Sunday roasts, fun quiz nights, and live sports in a cosy and bright setting. And let’s not forget the stunning dog-friendly pub garden where guests can enjoy live music and soak up the Dubai skyline views in the distance.

@theduckhookdubai

Highly Commended Pub Grub: Biggles, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Highly Commended Pub Grub: McGettigan’s, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park

Entertainment

Favourite Attraction: Global Village Dubai

This Dubai-based ‘world’s fair’ began enthralling visitors as a set of kiosks in 1997, and has since ballooned in size, adding all sorts of attractions and shows, rides and dining experiences, scares, thrills and exhibits, mini golf, national pavilions, floating markets, carnival fun, foodie trails, concert hosting and they also set off extravagant fireworks displays twice each week. But you know what hasn’t grown dramatically along with it? The admissions cost. Global Village has resisted the temptations of inflation, and as of right now– ticket prices start at just Dhs27 (booking online, in advance). It’s a whole world of wonder

globalvillage.ae

Highly Commended Attraction: Aura Skypool

Highly Commended Attraction: Topgolf Dubai

Favourite Bar: Amelia

One of several high-flying nightlife imports from Beirut, the decorative theme of Amelia is loosely based around the adventures of trailblazing explorer and pilot, Amelia Earhart. But it’s not just the steam punk decor in its overhead locker that led to you crowning this your bar, that sets the bar, for all other bars. A stunning range of mixology, some unfathomably strong after-work promotions, and a menu of oustanding Asian bites – make Amelia, number one for mate nights, date nights and just ‘plane’ old great nights.

@amelia.dubai

Highly Commended Bar: Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village

Highly Commended Bar: Roberto’s

Favourite Concert, Show, or Festival: Ed Sheeran at The Sevens Stadium

It had to be, didn’t it? What has now been recognised as the UAE’s biggest ever concert featured a man of genre-transcending, generation-defining, singer-songwriter all-time hall-of-famer talent – Ed Sheeran. Organised by entertainment impresario, All Things Live ME and held at the 7s Stadium, this concert offered Perfect 360º views of the centre stage, and Ed with his loop peddle. Anyone else still got the happy Shivers from this event?

@allthingsliveme

Highly Commended Concert, Show, or Festival: Bohemia at Beach by FIVE

Highly Commended Concert, Show, or Festival: REWIND Fest DXB 2023 at Bla Bla Dubai

Favourite Daycation: Nikki Beach Dubai

This internationally renowned coastal oasis of easy vibes and bohemian chic has set the standard for beach clubs in Dubai, and continues to impress and innovate with every season it welcomes guests. Whether you prefer a plush bed by the poolside or a VIP cabana on the sand, Nikki Beach is a luxurious daytime party experience that lays on incredible parties for beach lovers all season long.

@nikkibeachdubai

Highly Commended Daycation: Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

Highly Commended Daycation: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Favourite Spa: Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

This spa really does have everything you need under one roof, a ‘super-spa’, if you will. A huge range of treatments are expertly paired with products from the Provence, in collaboration with L’Occitane. The huge space has its own hammam area, and spa guests have access to a whopping six indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Highly Commended Spa: Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Highly Commended Spa: Bab Al Shams Spa & Hammam, Bab Al Shams A Rare Finds Desert Resort, Dubai

Favourite Sporting Event: Emirates Dubai 7s

One of the highlights of Dubai’s sporting calendar every single year – the 2023 Rugby festival was the largest yet. In addition to the fast-paced thrills, spills, tries and cries on the pitch, we saw some huge music acts – Becky Hill, DJ MK, Artful Dodger, and DJ Luck & MC Neat take to the stage; a connoisseur’s collection of dining experiences; community tournaments; engaging interactive experiences and, as always, the finest ensemble of fans in fancy dress you’ll see anywhere in Dubai. We can’t wait for the 2024 event.

@dubai7s

Highly Commended Sporting Event: The Gold Cup, Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Favourite Staycation – Dubai: Atlantis, The Palm

Try and talk about this hotel without using the word ‘iconic’. It can’t be done. Instantly recognised across the world – it’s a five-star megaplex of luxury and leisure treasures. From the top tier, international guide-recognised restaurants, to the record-breaking waterpark and aquarium – Atlantis, rising from the waters of the Gulf, will never not be on the staycation wishlist of all UAE residents.

@atlantisthepalm

Highly Commended Staycation – Dubai: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Highly Commended Staycation – Dubai: JA The Resort

Favourite Staycation – Northern Emirates: Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah

Putting the glam into glamping, the Bin Majid Beach Hotel has a series of luxury camping facilities ranging from beach tents to big safari tents and panoramic dome tents overlooking the sea. We can absolutely see why you chose it as your top pick for Northern Emirate stays, a resort that comes fully stacked with amenities such as the uber cool infinity pool.

bmhotelsresorts.com

Highly Commended Staycation – Northern Emirates: InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Highly Commended Staycation – Northern Emirates: Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Restaurants below Dhs400:

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant: HuQQabaz Dubai

An all-day diner that takes its mission quite literally in that it is open all day, and all night – a full 24 hours of putting smiles on faces of hungry diners. Their menu majors in authentic Turkish cuisine, but comes with enough international culinary classics to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. There are generous breakfast platters, a symphony of sweet options – and they have a full range of shisha flavours.

@huqqabazdubai

Highly Commended All-Day Dining Restaurant: Little Neighborhood Restaurant, Palm Jumeirah

Favourite Asian Restaurant: Vietnamese Foodies

Beloved homegrown eatery, and ambassador of authentic South East Asian cuisine, Vietnamese Foodies takes inspiration from the electric vibrancy of Saigon. It’s a brand known for its authentic, fresh, and delicious dishes brought to you at accessible prices. And we, like you, rate them extremely highly – a pho-nominal Asian restaurant and beyond deserving of their 2024 value proposition crown.

@vietnamesefoodies

Highly Commended Asian Restaurant: BA Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm

Favourite British Restaurant: The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

The Croft delivers everything you might want from a Great British Restaurant, and a little bit more. They boast roasts that are the toast of Dubai Marina, spicy curry nights, live music, fish ‘n’ chips, bangers ‘n’ mash, and a deliciously sticky toffee pudding. All thhis plus an alfresco terrace with terrific Thames-esque watery views.

@croftdubai

Highly Commended British: The Coterie

Favourite Brunch – À La Carte: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort

An oldie, but unquestionably a goldie – Park Hyatt’s majestic seafood specialist, Boardwalk is o-fishally your favourite destination for a la carte brunches in 2024. Sitting on the dock of The Creek, your brunching experience pairs panoramic vistas alongside the highly rated surf and turf plates.

@boardwalkdubai

Highly Commended Brunch – A La Carte: Carnival by Trèsind

Favourite Brunch – Buffet: Wanderlust Brunch, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

True to its name, Wanderlust celebrates global cuisine, offering a refined round-the-world taste tour itinerary. The famous JW Marriott Marquis brunch, benefits from the culinary clout of the wider hotel and remains hugely popular with residents and tourists alike. Your afternoon of lazy gourmet grazing is complimented by the sounds of a live DJ, who is tasked with ensuring the vibe stays dialled up to 11.

@wanderlustbrunchdxb

Highly Commended Brunch – Buffet: SoulCaliCool Brunch, Soul Street Dubai, FIVE Jumeirah Village

Favourite Indian Restaurant: Rohini by Little Miss India

The restaurant based in Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers in Cluster A is the sister brand to Little Miss India in Fairmont The Palm. Your vote for value proposition Indian Restaurant in 2024, Rohini is all about putting a creative spin on Indian culinary culture, whilst retaining all the fire, spice and kaleidoscopic furore of the traditional core.

@rohinibylmi

Highly Commended Indian Restaurant: Zafran Indian Bistro

Favourite Italian Restaurant: Cucina Dubai, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

It hasn’t been open long but, as its landslide voting win proves, it’s already made its way straight into the hearts of Dubai’s discerning dining public. Sure they offer all the usual pasta and pizza varieties (and do them well) – but elsewhere on the menu, you’ll find commitment to exploring deeper into the highlands of Italian cuisine. there’s a rumbling Vesuvian vein of fire in its menu of authentic pan-Italian dishes which come in both sharing and solo portions (try the braised goat stew).

cucinadubai.com

Highly Commended Italian Restaurant: Carluccio’s, Dubai Marina Mall

Favourite Japanese Restaurant: Kinoya

Kinoya exploded onto the notoriously sticky ramen circuit of Dubai, applauded for its authentic Japanese noodle soup among other delights, IS hosted in a space with traditional Shoji paper walls that feels every bit the Tokoyo izakaya. Kinoya was recently ranked in seventh place on the MENA 50 Best Restaurants list, was featured in the Bib Gourmand (good food at affordable prices) section of the Michelin Guide and is now heading to London, opening inside the luxury department store Harrods next year.

kinoya.ae

Highly Commended Japanese Restaurant: KATA, Dubai Mall

Favourite Latin American Restaurant: Lila Wood Fired Taqueria

Lila Taqueria combines traditional Latin cooking methods, authentic wood-fired ovens and locally sourced ingredients to create some of the most authentic Mexican cuisine you’ll find in Dubai. Conceived by Chef Shaw, Lila feels like the first steady step on a short walk to a grand restaurant empire.

lilataqueira.com

Highly Commended Latin American: Cactus Jacks, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant: La Sirène, Avani+ Palm View Dubai

This handsome Palm Jumeirah venue is helmed by chef Ahmad Mohamad Kamal Elhaj, and offers a menu that draws inspiration from Beirut’s contemporary café culture. In addition to their famous selection of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, you’ll find some special, signature desserts including knafeh and mafroukeh.

@lasirenedubai

Highly Commended Mediterranean Restaurant: Miya

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant: Zou Zou Dubai

Serving a fusion of Turkish and Lebanese cuisines, this casual Middle Eastern eatery draws visitors time and again for its friendly service, tasty mezze and generous mixed grills. The extensive Middle Eastern menu draws inspiration from around the region, and is now served up at locations around the city from The Beach, JBR, to Jumeirah.

@zouzoudubai

Highly Commended Middle Eastern Restaurant: Bait Maryam

Favourite Modern American Restaurant: Jun’s

Chef Kelvin Cheung’s (the 2024 What’s On Chef of the Year) debut Dubai restaurant is a masterclass in Modern American cuisine. The licensed eatery on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard masterfully fuses all of the best bits from chef Kelvin’s third culture upbringing, that have seen him live and work around the globe. The result is a menu packed with dishes you wish you’d tried sooner.

junsdubai.com

Highly Commended Modern American Restaurant: Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Favourite Pet-Friendly Restaurant: BohoX

Sure it’s a deeply attractive venue – but we know you voted this your favourite Pet-Friendly restaurant for more than just its natural beauty, and the fact that they let your pooch. Reasons such as its rich and diverse international menu, monster-sized-croissant and coffee, and dreamy desserts.

@thebohox

Highly Commended Pet-Friendly Restaurant: Jones The Grocer, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Favourite Seafood Restaurant: Ibn Albahr

Your favourite (under Dhs400) seafood restaurant for 2024 is – Ibn Albahr, an eatery that takes relishes in plating up alluring Lebanese-style bounty of the sea. Displayed on both of their Dubai locations, the Ibn Albahr logo proudly declares “owned by fisherman” – and the expertise can easily be identified on the palate.

ibnalbahr.me

Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Wicked Crab

