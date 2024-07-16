Allusive and stunning…

In a world where we are spoiled for choice with bars and secret gems around the city, it’s always fun to discover a new gem in the DIFC bar scene. Hidden above Caviar Kaspia is the opulent and ultra glamorous, Kiara.

Walking through to the back of Caviar Kaspia, makes you feel as though you’re a part of the inner circle – an exclusive patron. The elevator doors close on the restaurant and we are taken upstairs to a little world away from the hustle and bustle of the DIFC dwellers.

Walking around the corner, and into Kiara – instantly it’s an entirely new experience, gorgeous chandeliers hang low and twinkle in the dim but welcoming area, and candelabras are lit with wax slowly dripping down as the night has gone on.

Low-lying velour stools and glass-top tables add to the allure and allusive feel of the intimate venue. Starting out the evening naturally, we are inclined to enjoy a cocktail, espresso martini (Dhs65), spicy margarita(Dhs65) and one of Kiara’s signatures – the rhubarb rouge(Dhs70) on our order list. A few classics and a brand new concoction that is light and fruity, with a delightful zing, it goes down like fruit juice.

The menu is concise, it’s not meant for a dinner spectacle – you come to Kiara because it’s a classy late-night homecoming. You can order cold and hot bites, or dessert if you’re really rounding out your night. The bites are homely but also elegant – All of your usual culprits are readily available on the menu.

Our order? Mini beef tartare tacos (Dhs45) which were delightful lettuce cups filled with a delicious wagyu tartare. The lettuce added a refreshing element to an otherwise rich dish. We also greatly enjoyed the tuna ceviche (Dhs65), which was punchy with its honey yuzu dressing and welcomed a wonderful crunch from the Cancha corn. On the warm bites front, we all sighed a happy sigh of relief when biting into Kiara’s version of the croque monsieur (Dhs55) which comes as bit size layers of toastie, coated in comte cheese, turkey ham, creme fraiche and fresh truffle. If you’re up for it the menu also offers up burgers and fries, a proper late-night last-orders kind of meal.

Kiars is not designed for a dinner experience, but the food that comes out of the kitchen is perfect for late-night delights and tastes exceptional too.

The Verdict: The new secret on everybody’s lips, is Kiara and she without a doubt is that quintessential DIFC girl who is always up for a late-night party.

Kiara, DIFC, Gate Village 2, Inside Caviar Kaspia, open daily 5pm ’til late. @kiara.dubai

Images: Supplied