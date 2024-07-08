Spicy nuggets, anyone?

Sharjah dwellers, you’ll be thrilled to know that you can now find an Al Baik in City Centre Al Zahia. This brings the total number of Al Baik outlets in the UAE to 18. And, we don’t think the beloved fast-food brand is going to stop any time soon.

Just last month, Al Baik opened up two branches in Dubai, one opposite Bur Juman Centre, and the other in Union Coop in Silicon Oasis.

At City Centre Al Zahia, you can get your Al Baik fix on the third floor at the food court.

About Al Baik

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo 2020 where it received a very warm welcome before the rapid expansion across the UAE began. Post Expo, the fast food restaurant opened in Dubai Mall where it saw the same long lines as it did in Expo. It later opened in the Mall of the Emirates and expanded outside of Dubai in Ajman, followed by Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

And it didn’t stop there as more branches kept opening up around the country.

Fans in the northern Emirates are still waiting for the announcement of an opening, but given the speed of the fast food restaurant’s rapid expansion in the UAE, it could be possible that they will soon get their requests answered.

If this made you hungry, head here for all the spots in the UAE to get your Al Baik fix.

