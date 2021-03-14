Expect plenty of programs, art and culture experiences and much more…

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, has officially opened its newest lifestyle and retail experience in the Northern Emirates of Sharjah – City Centre Al Zahia.

But, this mall will be much more than just a shopping destination.

Since it is located in the cultural capital of UAE, a strong emphasis has been placed on learning in addition to arts and culture with an aim to bring the Sharjah and wider UAE community together.

City Centre Al Zahia has partnered with the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, with students from both institutions and faculty members offering lectures and workshops on architecture, photography, filmmaking and art.

The classes will be held in a new and modern in-mall art centre – The Studio, which will also exhibit award-winning projects and engagements all year round.

Fuad Sharaf, Managing Director, UAE Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties stated that Sharjah is home to over 18-plus museums and hosts an inspiring range of illustrious events and gathering such as the Sharjah Biennial, the Sharjah International Book Fair and the Sharjah Architecture Triennial.

He said, ‘With the arts being so vital to life and culture in the Emirate, it is only fitting that City Centre Al Zahia reflects this vision, becoming a focal point and pillar of the community while offering people a platform to entertain and educate themselves in equal measure.’

In addition to featuring artistic, social, theatrical and sporting hubs, City Centre Al Zahia will feature professional and educational workspaces; as well as a grand plaza offering access to kids’ play areas, and an art zone.

For movie lovers, VOX Cinemas will hold a significant presence within the mall with a state-of-the-art 16-screen multiplex, which will be the largest cinema in Sharjah.

The cinemas’ wide range of world-class experiences will available such as Gold auditoriums, two Max screens, a Kids auditorium and a new cinema offering, which features comfortable double couches for a shared experience and also allows for gaming and alternative uses.

And of course, a number of favourite cinema snacks from home-grown food and beverage brands will be available.

The mall will also be home to Magic Planet which takes up two floors, a new adult and family destination complete with an eight-lane bowling alley and the UAE’s first digital putting concept and much more.

And of course, shoppers can look forward to checking out a selection of existing and new brands. Expect to shop at places ranging footwear and fashion accessory store, Centrepoint, Ajmal, Damas and more.

A sprawling Carrefour Hypermarket will also be at the mall for all your grocery needs.

Want to explore the mall? It is open from 10am to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 12am on weekends.

Images: Majid Al Futtaim and Unsplash