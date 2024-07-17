You’ll even get to see the famous Marilyn Monroe portrait…

Pop art. You can see it everywhere from Marvel movies to cartoons, and tattoos. The art style was made famous by American visual artist, Andy Warhol who painted the famous Campbell Soup Cans and the Marilyn Monroe portrait. And art fans, you’re in luck because you can see his works in person in Dubai this September 2024.

The iconic works will be headed to the Foundry in Downtown Dubai from September 16 to October 31, 2024, in an exhibition called Andy Warhol: The Glam Factory.

Tickets for the exhibition are already on sale for a starting price of Dhs80.

What to expect?

Andy Warhol, also known as the King of Pop Art, is one of the most influential artists in history. Several pieces of his work from 1954 to 1987 will be displayed including the famous Marilyn Monroe portrait during this exhibition in Dubai.

You will connect with the celebrated artist as you explore his works through a series of retro-style rooms which echo the artist’s eclectic vision. You’ll even be able to immerse yourself in the extravagance of 1970s NYC nightlife in the Studio 54 room.

Ticket information

Want to check out the Andy Warhol: The Glam Factory exhibition? It will cost you Dhs80 for a weekday ticket and Dhs100 for a weekend ticket. All ages are welcome. Do note, the Foundry is closed on Sunday.

Tickets go on sale today, July 17, 2024, and can be purchased here.

Fun fact: Do you know why Andy Warhol loved to paint the famous Campbell’s Soup Cans? The answer is not as complicated as you may think. He loved to paint the soup cans for the very simple reason that he liked soup.

Andy Warhol The Glam Factory, Foundry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 16 to Oct 31, Mon to Thurs 10am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 10pm, closed Sun, ticket prices from Dhs80, Tel: (0)4 367 3696, @foundrydowntown

Images: Getty Images