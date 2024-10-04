Everyone has the right to art

Frida Kahlo, Stevie Wonder, Beethoven, Vincent van Gogh… what all do these legends have in common? They were extraordinary individuals who, despite many hurdles have transformed the world through their creativity, vision and determination.

If you want to know more about their story, there is a lovely digital experience coming your way this October at kanvas at Al Khayat Art Avenue in Al Quoz.

But those aren’t the only legends we will meet. The digital art venue will be introducing us to other exceptional humans through their new exhibition Art with Disabilities.

Besides the names above, we will also hear from other extraordinary individuals who have beat the odds and risen about their physical or sensory disabilities.

At the exhibition, we will be introduced to Yayoi Kusama – a contemporary artist who channels her mental health struggles into mesmerizing works, Helen Keller – an author who broke barriers for the blind and deaf community, Erik Weihenmayer – the world’s first blind climber who climbed Mount Everest, and more.

Expect captivating video inserts and stunning 3D projections that will last 35 minutes, but don’t leave once that’s done.

At the venue, you will find four interactive installations, each of which will honour the lives of these 11 great human beings.

Not only will the experience educate you, but as you go through the installations you will be invited to engage with the world as these unique individuals do. Expect to be challenged as you engage in your senses in unconventional ways by exploring braille, hearing music through vibrations, communicating using hand-in-hand signs, and more.

The experience hopes that you will leave with an expanded consciousness.

Everyone is welcome to this exhibition, as it has been fully adapted for people with disabilities. The videos will have subtitles, there will be audio guides, booklets in braille, and a vest specially designed with the latest technology for people with hearing impairments. Service dogs are also welcome.

The entire experience can last up to 60 to 80 minutes. The exhibition runs from October 29 to December 23, 2024. Do note, that the space is closed on Sunday.

Ticket details: You can get your tickets on feverup.com for Dhs99. People of determination can enter for free but do get a complimentary ticket from the ticket link.

Art with disabilities, kanvas, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial 1, Oct 29 to Dec 23, Dhs99 per person, @kanvas_dubai

