Dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, a roaring twenties party restaurant is coming to Dubai. Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this August.

Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. It’s set to be operated by 111 Management, also behind DIFC’s new hotspot Kiara; and restaurants Kaspia, Beefbar, and Atelier Robuchon.

Promising to ‘redefine opulence’, as per an Instagram post, Gatsby Dubai will bring a glamorous new dinner and a show experience to the city when it opens. When it does open, we’re expecting a menu of Mediterranean flavours similar to that served up at the original in Barcelona. A quick look at the venue’s Barcelona menu shows dishes like duck foie gras, steak tartare with toasted bred, lobster with caviar, and Josper grilled Wagyu ribeye – so, expect a suitably decadent menu when Gatsby arrives in Dubai.

But of course, this glamorous new restaurant is all about the entertainment, and if the Barcelona original is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see the roster of live acts that come to the Dubai iteration. We’ve got high hopes for show-stopping costumes with a 1920s glamour, singing, dancing, and some wow-worthy theatrical acts too.

Gatsby Dubai will be the latest in a string of restaurants to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, where you’ll already find Leña, Signor Sassi, Chez Wam, and Tresind Studio at the St Regis Gardens side. This week will also see the arrival of another dinner and a show restaurant, Aretha; and later this month a new steakhouse called Three Cuts will also land on the rooftop of Nakheel mall.

Lead image: Gatsby Barcelona