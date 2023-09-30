It’s turning the rooftop of Nakheel Mall into a gastronomic hub, with some big-name restaurant openings…

As if the culinary array on the Palm Jumeirah wasn’t all-taste pleasing enough, a new dining destination has arrived. What you may know currently as Nakheel Mall rooftop is transforming into St Regis Gardens, a culinary extension of The St Regis Dubai, The Palm.

Here, hotel guests and Dubai residents can dine at an array of top restaurants, with big international names opening alongside homegrown gems. The collection of restaurants at St Regis Gardens will further complement the hotel restaurants – all-day dining Cordelia and exceptional Anatolian restaurant Ruya- plus the trio of concepts at the top of the Palm Tower: Aura Skypool, Sushisamba and CouCou.

Some venues are already open, while others are set to debut in the coming months. We’re also expecting some yet-to-be-revealed additions.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Now open

Tresind Studio

Previously located in the Voco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trèsind Studio became the first restaurant to open at St Regis Gardens in March 2022. It’s found on the East side of the rooftop. Similar to the original Trèsind Studio, the new venue also seats just 20 people per seating, with an option of two seatings per night. The design of the new restaurant is understated, with simple yet elegant white-clothed tables, each with their own daintily decorated centre piece. If you’re unfamiliar, this two Michelin Star restaurant is helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini. Known for his creative concoctions in the kitchen, Chef Himanshu has built a strong fanbase in the city thanks to his drive to challenge common perceptions of Indian cuisine by showcasing flavours both new and familiar through a creative lens.

Trèsind Studio, East Side, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tue to Sun 6pm to 1am (seatings 6pm and 9pm). Tel: (058) 895 1272. tresindstudio.com

Chez Wam

Chez Wam is helmed by renowned community chef Hadrien Villedieu (@junkfoodman), who has previously worked alongside the likes of Alain Passard, Joel Robuchon, and Jean-Pierre Vigato. Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, it’s divided between a cosy bar, intimate restaurant, and a chef’s table counter experience where guests will be able to watch the culinary masters at work. If Dubai is a cultural melting pot, then Chez Wam is a culinary one. Influences from the Mediterranean coast are as present as those from the streets of Tokyo, all of them come from the memory bank of the man behind the menu. We imagine that if we went round to Chef Hadrien’s for dinner, this is what he’d feed us.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Te: (0)4 410 6707, @chezwamdubai

Signor Sassi

London’s iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi is now welcoming diners to the St Regis Gardens. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. The charm extends from the kitsch and maximalist decor, to the charming staff that all emulate the traditional Italian hospitality the London venue has been known and loved for since the 1980s. On the menu, you’ll find beautiful plates of antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 11pm. signorsassidubai.com

Coming Soon

Aretha

Aretha, from Rikas Hospitality, is a chic restaurant and lounge that will remind you of the roaring twenties. There will be regular live entertainment that invokes the glory days of the jazz age complete with plush seating, gold detailing, and glittering chandeliers. It is set to open its doors in October.

Aretha, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @arethadubai

Leña

Top Andalusian chef Dani García is set to open his first restaurant in Dubai. The man behind some of Spain’s top restaurants, including BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Dani Brasserie, will bring his sleek steakhouse Leña to St Regis Gardens before the end of the year. If you’re not familiar with the brand, let us introduce you. Leña was born in Marbella in the summer of 2020, replacing chef Dani García’s eponymous fine dining restaurant, which the chef announced would close just 21 days after it was awarded its third Michelin star. A second edition of the beautifully sophisticated steakhouse opened in 2021 in Madrid, with Dubai set to be the third global opening.

Leña, St Regis Gardens, East Side, Palm Jumeirah, opening October 2023. groupodanigarcia.com

Samakje

Samakje opened in 2020 at The Pointe at the top of the Palm Jumeirah. This dining destination of all things fish and seafood has now closed at The Pointe, as all the restaurants at the destination will in coming months to make way for redevelopment. But for fans of the contemporary Lebanese restaurant, it’s not all bad news, as the restaurant, and its beautiful lounge bar Habour971, will reopen soon at St Regis Gardens, according to its Instagram account.

Samakje, St Regis Gardens, opening soon. @samakjedubai

