Opening you up to a world of possibilities…

Budding musicians, aspiring actors, sensational singers, star models and standout speakers assemble: Motivate Talent’s books are now open.

Motivate Talent is a part of the award-winning Motivate Media Group, and one of the leading talent representation agencies in the region. The agency represents a wealth of regional and international creatives, matching them with roles and events across Dubai and the wider UAE. Working with an array of professionals from across the worlds of music, film, entertainment, and media, Motivate Talent is now inviting new talents to join their books.

It’s easy to sign-up, you can do it simply by filling in this form. Those successful in joining Motivate Talent can then look forward to industry leading representation, as well as a slew of benefits that come from being a part of the agency. You’ll be able to look forward to individually personalised services including media training, brand development strategies and timelines, content creation tools, an unrivaled digital and print media network, and completely customisable agency services.

You’ll also benefit from access to Motivate’s wider network of strategic partners positioned in all corners of the globe, from America to Europe, Asia and Beyond. Motivate Talent harnesses its network of experts, relationships, and industry intelligence to ensure that each client receives the support, services and opportunities that align with personal, business and brand goals.

So what are you waiting for? Apply today via motivatetalent.com/apply