The thought of dining outdoors in Dubai over the summer will definitely raise some eyebrows. But what if we told you it is a possibility at the cool HuQQabaz Garden?

The picturesque oasis in the Mall of the Emirates famed for its lush greenery, vibrant flowers and serene ambiance offers a tranquil escape from the bustling mall. But, it has also found a great way to keep its diners calm, cool and collected during their dining experience.

HuQQabaz Garden is well-prepared for the summer tackling the heat with a state-of-the-art floor cooling system. The unique feature allows all diners to enjoy the outdoors even now that temperatures have hit the 50-degree C mark.

And this won’t be the only reason you will find yourself returning to HuQQabaz Garden. There are a plethora of offers to pick from that the whole family will enjoy.

For one, delicious breakfast is served up every day from 8am to 3pm – perfect for the late risers. Pick from pancakes, fried egg with sujuk, croissant benedict and much more.

Going on Sunday? From 11.30am, little ones are kept entertained while the parents enjoy the delicious breakfast and ambience.

If you’re worried about the little ones? Don’t! Because HuQQabaz Garden offers a non-smoking area for kids. They are even treated to a menu made just for them and plenty of activities.

On the business lunch front, you can enjoy a two-course meal consisting of a starter and main for Dhs109 and a three-course meal for Dhs129.

In true Huqqabaz style, an order of certain drinks to your table will also see entertainers dancing at your table. You can even order a sushi platter and see it prepared right in front of you.

For some entertainment for the adults, there’s a violin player every Thursday and a sax player every Friday at 9pm. On all other days, a DJ will perform from 9pm with his greatest beats.

HuQQabaz Garden, Mall of the Emirates, near Harvey Nichols and THAT concept store, Dubai, open 24/7, Tel: (800) 47 229. @huqqabazgarden