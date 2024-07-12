Home to a first-of-its-kind sea facial, and a range of K-beauty and Korean wellness treatments, including a Korean head spa…

If you’re looking for some head-to-toe pampering, then book an appointment at Casa Aire, Dubai’s newest beauty and wellness space now open in the Marina. A two-storey emporium of all things pamper and relaxation, Casa Aire invites guests to discover all the typical salon experiences. But it will also be home to some unique Korean beauty and wellness treatments, including a Korean head spa; as well as Le Visage de la Mer, a La Mer skincare brand ‘sea facial,’ which promises a transformative, multi-sensory 90-minute treatment to hydrate and rejuvenate skin.

Designed for ladies only, Casa Aire is dressed in neutral, natural hues that offer an instant sense of zen. Treatment rooms and beauty areas are connected to a cosy lounge and an inviting welcome area, where guests can relax pre-, post-, or between treatments. In the cooler months, Casa Aire’s alfresco lounge will also provide an Instagrammable place to relax, refresh, and shop an array of beauty brands.

The Casa Aire wellness offering extends from beauty and wellness services to non-invasive therapies and aesthetics, including Bodisculpt™ treatments, injectables, Botox, and laser hair removal. In the beauty space, guests can book manicures, pedicures, lashes and brows.

With a focus on K-Beauty and Korean wellness experiences, Casa Aire offers an array of scalp and head treatments at its dedicated Korean head spa, delivered in the same style as a bespoke facial for best results, with treatments starting from Dhs650. It begins with a digital analysis of the head and scalp, before the experts administer the best treatment for maximum hydration. Korean skincare brand Aromatica is used across the program of body treatments, that include everything from traditional massage (from Dhs600) to a Korean-inspired bathhouse, which focuses on skin cell turnover. There’s also an array of Korean-based facials, priced from Dhs650), which come with a consultation, and then bespoke recommendations to ensure you get the most from your session.

A must-try at Casa Aire will be the UAE’s first Sea Facial, Le Visage de la Mer™’ that harnesses the luxury skincare brand La Mer in a 90-minute rejuvenating, hydrating, and lifting facial that looks to leave skin feeling balanced, illuminated, and hydrated. It uses a mix of stimulating cryotherapy, sound, and movement, so expect a full sensorial experience that offers high-impact, long-lasting results.

All treatments are delivered by Casa Aire’s team of expertly trained therapists, named ‘skintellectuals’.

For those looking to make a long-term commitment to this new space of all things beauty, monthly packages and personalised memberships are available, that come with perks like priority booking, special event access and even chauffeur pick-up. And if you’re looking for a celebration or a fun day out, book one of the Spa Escape packages, which pairs a relaxing treatment with afternoon tea.

Casa Aire Wellness, Marina Terrace, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 9pm Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)52 975 0606. @casaairewellness