Pop, six, squish, uh-uh, Cicero, Lipschitz…

Abu Dhabi has plenty of performances coming up this year that we can’t wait for, and one huge performance we’re absolutely looking forward to is Chicago The Musical.

Following a teaser that did the rounds earlier this year featuring a lady sitting on a chair donning a fedora with the word ‘Pop’, we know the longest running American musical in Broadway history Chicago, was coming to town. It will be here to wow fans at the Etihad Arena from September 12 to 22.

So, what is Chicago The Musical all about?

It is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history. With six Tony Awards, two Oliviers and a Grammy to its credit, this is one foot-tapping, shoulder-swaying performance you do not want to miss. That’s Showbiz…Kid!

The musical is set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, and follows the tale of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she resorts to duping the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Some of the sassy scores that ring out in Chicago The Musical include the show-stopping Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz – be prepared to have these, and more stuck in your head long after the curtains fall.

Chicago The Musical wowed fans at the Dubai Opera back in January 2022, and we’re certain that if it is indeed the musical coming to the capital, a repeat reception is on the cards.

We can’t wait for this performance to Razzle Dazzle our socks off…

And one more…

This just in: the iconic production will extend its run this September at the Etihad Arena, owing to its massive demand among fans, with an added show at 8pm on September 18.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185. etihadarena.ae

Images: Supplied